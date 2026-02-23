US President Donald Trump on Monday warned trade partners that they would face even higher tariffs if they tried to take advantage of the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down his earlier sweeping tariffs. The court had quashed the tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), saying the president had exceeded his authority.

“Any Country that wants to “play games” with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have “Ripped Off” the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. ,” Trump said in a post on TruthSocial.

In another post, he added, “As President, I do not have to go back to Congress to get approval of Tariffs. It has already been gotten, in many forms, a long time ago! They were also just reaffirmed by the ridiculous and poorly crafted supreme court decision! President DJT”

India-US trade talks put on hold

The remarks came as India-US trade talks, which were scheduled to begin Monday, were put on hold following the Supreme Court order. Negotiators had planned to give legal shape to the proposed trade agreement this week.

The deal had drawn attention because it was said to be unconventional and could fall outside the usual rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The negotiations were important as the India-US trade agreement has not yet been signed.

On Friday, Trump said nothing had changed regarding the India-US deal. Indian government officials, however, have stated that any market access from India’s side would be possible only after a formal legal agreement is signed.

Supreme Court rules Trump overstepped authority

On Friday, in a 6–3 decision led by Chief Justice John Roberts, the US Supreme Court ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority by imposing tariffs under emergency powers. The court reaffirmed that tariff powers lie with Congress under Article I of the US Constitution.

Soon after the ruling, the White House announced global tariffs of 10 percent, which were later increased to 15 percent on Saturday. The decision was seen as a major moment with wide-ranging impact on the global economy.

Trump strongly criticised the ruling and the justices who voted against him, calling the decision “terrible” and “totally defective.” Speaking at the White House, he said he was “ashamed” of certain members of the court for lacking “the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

Trump slams the Supreme Court in fresh posts

In a separate series of posts on Truth Social, Trump attacked the court again, calling it “incompetent” and accusing it of siding with the “wrong people.” “Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!). The next thing you know they will rule in favor of China and others, who are making an absolute fortune on Birthright Citizenship, by saying the 14th Amendment was NOT written to take care of the “babies of slaves,” which it was as proven by the EXACT TIMING of its construction, filing, and ratification, which perfectly coincided with the END OF THE CIVIL WAR.”