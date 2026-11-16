“Thirty-three years deserve an answer,” declares the ‘Stand with Jensen’ open letter addressed to Nvidia’s Board of Directors. More than 172,000 people, including current and former employees of the chipmaker, have signed the so-called petition, demanding the company’s co-founder be brought back, “pending an independent investigation and clear evidence that his removal serves the company.”

The open letter published ahead of the company’s Q3 FY2027 earnings call slated for Tuesday, November 17, at 5 pm ET, has already been signed by over 8,583 “Current Nvidians” and 1,552 “Former Nvidians” as of Monday morning. According to the ‘StandWithJensen’ website, this accounts for over 20% of the chipmaker’s approximately 42,000 workforce. Based on self-identified titles provided by the signatories, various senior directors, directors, vice presidents and senior managers, among others, have backed the petition seeking for the reinstatement of Jensen Huang‘s chief executive.

Elon Musk rallies behind Jensen Huang’s reinstatement

A full list of signatories also appears to confirm that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is among some high-profile industry leaders who signed the open letter urging Huang’s return. The world’s wealthiest person previously warned that Nvidia would lose “critical deals” without Huang.

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The website’s claim aligns with the richest billionaire’s social media post on X, in which he said that a petition backing calls for the Nvidia co-founder’s reinstatement was underway and he was supporting it as well.

“We are current and former NVIDIA employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters. We write with gratitude for Jensen Huang and with a clear demand to the Board: bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts, unless and until you can provide compelling evidence that his removal is in NVIDIA’s best interests,” reads the letter’s opening statement.

In the letter, a growing group of people expresses concern about Huang’s removal without “meaningful due process” even though an “outside investigation” hasn’t concluded. The angry signatories argue further that they haven’t been shown enough credible evidence substantiating the allegation that the woman at the centre of the former Nvidia CEO’s personal controversy was a Chinese spy.

“Suspicion or association alone is not a sufficient basis for ending Jensen’s leadership. The inquiry must establish the facts, not merely justify an outcome already imposed,” the letter continues before putting forth a list of three actions.

Nvidia employees and supporters alike are not just demanding that Jensen Huang be reinstated as CEO. They are also asking for an independent investigation and a fair hearing, in addition to a timely public explanation.

“Thirty-three years of leadership do not place anyone above accountability. But accountability requires evidence, a fair hearing, and a reasoned decision. Jensen deserves due process, not mob justice,” concludes the independent letter, which neither Nvidia nor Huang himself has endorsed.

What prompted the ‘Stand with Jensen’ open letter?

The open letter was published online in response to the Nvidia Board of Directors’ announcement on November 12 that Jensen Huang resigned as the company’s chief executive, effective immediately.

The shocking development followed an apology statement from the Nvidia co-founder, wherein he admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife after reports of his extramarital affair with Alice Huang (unrelated) surfaced. US officials have suspected her of being a Chinese spy, but Beijing has dismissed such allegations.

“Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA’s Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America’s national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American,” Huang had written in a message to the company on November 8.

Since then, Reuters and The New York Times, among other news agencies, have put out more reports insinuating that the now-ousted Nvidia CEO indulged in intimate relationships with two company employees as well. Reuters named the first one as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, but refrained from revealing the second name.

Nvidia Board in search of new CEO

While announcing Huang’s exit, the company’s Board of Directors also named his temporary replacement and initiated a search for a permanent CEO.

In the meantime, as both internal and external candidates are considered for the top job, Nvidia’s finance chief and Executive Vice President Colette Kress has agreed to serve as Interim CEO.

Against the backdrop of the prevailing leadership chaos at the chipmaking giant, certain names of potential successors have emerged in various US reports. A recent Financial Times article suggested that Nvidia reached out to British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Renee Haas. Some other reports have even named Indian-origin leaders Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Palo Alto Networks chief Nikesh Arora and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian as potential candidates, while others have floated that Colette Kress could stick for the long run.

On the flip side, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday (US time), that Nvidia needs to “go outside the company” in search of its new CEO.

“This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company, that just (with) what was going on inside ‌the company, they need a dramatic shakeup,” Bessent told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” show.

The Trump administration official also emphasised that Nvidia’s board and outside counsel should have answers to questions about their culture of compliance with export restrictions within the next ten days.