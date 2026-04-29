Millions of Americans will soon receive payments from a $2.67 billion anti-trust settlement involving Blue Cross Blue Shield, marking one of the largest payouts in the history of the US healthcare industry. The settlement fuelled from a long-running legal battle accusing the insurer of limiting competition and driving up costs for customers.

The payout process is set to begin in May, with eligible claimants already receiving notices by email and postcard. The case traces back to a 2013 lawsuit that accused Blue Cross Blue Shield companies of making informal agreements not to compete across regional markets. The lawsuit said that this practice reduced consumer choice and kept insurance premiums artificially high.

Blue Cross Blue Shield has denied all allegations. It chose to settle the case to avoid the risks and expenses tied to prolonged litigation. A federal judge in Alabama approved the settlement in 2020.

Who is eligible for payout?

The settlement applies to two main groups. The first includes individuals and businesses that purchased health insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield between February 8, 2008, and October 16, 2020, reported The New York Post. The second group includes healthcare providers who offered services under administrative plans between July 24, 2008, and October 4, 2024.

To qualify for payments, claimants needed to file claims before the November 2021 deadline. Providers had a later deadline of July 29, 2025. Around 6 million claims have been submitted across the country.

The total settlement fund stands at $2.67 billion. After legal fees and expenses, about $1.9 billion remains for distribution to eligible claimants. The exact payment each person receives depends on factors such as the type of insurance coverage and the premiums they paid over the years.

How and when will payments be sent?

The settlement administrator started sending notifications in February. These notices inform claimants about the status of their claims and provide instructions for receiving payments. People who receive an email or postcard must follow the steps listed to ensure they get their share.

Payments will begin rolling out in May. The process may take time because of the large number of claims under review. Some recipients may receive funds earlier than others, depending on verification timelines and claim details.

Along with the financial payout, Blue Cross Blue Shield has agreed to change certain business practices, reported The New York Post. These changes aim to improve competition in the health insurance market.