Blue Cross Blue Shield is set to begin sending out nearly $2 billion in settlement payments to millions of claimants after a legal battle that lasted almost 14 years. The payouts are due to a major class action lawsuit first filed in 2012 by subscribers who accused Blue Cross Blue Shield and its affiliated insurers of anti-competitive business practices that allegedly kept health insurance premiums artificially high.

Payments are expected to begin this month. Eligible claimants may receive money through mailed checks, prepaid cards, or digital payment methods depending on the option they selected when filing claims years ago.

What’s the case?

The case involved Blue Cross Blue Shield’s nationwide network of health insurance companies. As of 2026, the federation includes 33 affiliated insurers operating across different parts of the United States, reported Inc.

Subscribers who sued the company claimed BCBS insurers agreed not to compete in overlapping regions. According to the lawsuit, this reduced competition between insurers and allowed premiums to remain higher than they otherwise would have been in a more competitive market.

Because several lawsuits raised similar claims, the litigation later received class-action status in 2013.

In 2020, Blue Cross Blue Shield agreed to settle the case for $2.67 billion instead of continuing with lengthy court proceedings and a possible trial. However, the company denied any wrongdoing and no court verdict found the company liable for the allegations.

After the settlement agreement was reached, several objections delayed the payout process for years. Courts later upheld the settlement, clearing the way for payments to move forward.

Now, more than a decade after the original lawsuits began, settlement funds are finally reaching affected subscribers.

Who qualifies for BCBS settlement?

Not everyone who held Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance qualifies for a payment. To receive money from the settlement, individuals needed to submit a valid claim before the 2021 deadline.

According to the settlement terms, eligible claimants include people who had an Individual, Insured Group, or Self-Funded Account with a BCBS company between February 2008 and October 2020.

For people with Self-Funded Accounts, the eligible coverage period ran from September 1, 2015, through October 16, 2020, reported Inc.

Claimants who successfully filed paperwork years ago should already have received notifications through email or postal mail. People who are unsure whether they filed a claim are encouraged to check old emails, physical mail, or settlement records.

Although the total settlement reached $2.67 billion, subscribers will receive less than that amount directly. A large portion of the money will cover legal fees, administrative expenses, and court costs linked to the long-running litigation. Roughly $1.9 billion remains available for distribution to approved claimants.

Blue Cross Blue Shield also agreed to make changes to certain business practices as part of the settlement agreement.

How much money could claimants receive?

Final payout amounts will vary from person to person. Several factors determine how much each claimant receives. Those factors include the type of insurance plan involved, how long someone held coverage, and the total number of approved claims.

The settlement agreement also states that people calculated to receive less than $5 will not receive payment.

Consumer legal website Top Class Actions reported that roughly 6 million people submitted claims in the case. Based on that estimate, some reports suggest the average payment could reach around $333 per claimant.

Payments will arrive using the method selected during the claims process. Some claimants will receive physical checks, while others may receive prepaid debit cards or digital transfers.