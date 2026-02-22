Across the United States, extreme personal wealth is once again colliding with state politics. In three major states, billionaire candidates from both parties are positioning themselves for 2026 gubernatorial races and in several cases, they are writing massive personal checks for their bids.

Only one billionaire currently occupies a governor’s mansion that is Illinois Democrat JB Pritzker. But history shows he is hardly an anomaly. Wealthy executives and business magnates have repeatedly used their fortunes as springboards into statewide office, often arguing that private-sector success translates into public-sector leadership.

Georgia’s race could be reshaped by Rick Jackson’s fortune

In Georgia, healthcare executive Rick Jackson has emerged as a formidable contender in the Republican primary. As the founder and chief executive of Jackson Healthcare, Jackson built a multibillion-dollar staffing company and he has made clear he is willing to deploy serious personal capital in pursuit of the governor’s office.

Jackson has pledged to commit up to $50 million of his own money to the race, a figure that could dramatically alter the dynamics of an already competitive GOP field. His entry adds financial firepower to a primary that already includes Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, and Attorney General Chris Carr. President Donald Trump has endorsed Jones, ensuring the contest will draw national attention.

Tom Steyer returns to the arena in California

On the West Coast, investor and climate activist Tom Steyer is mounting another high-profile campaign, this time for governor of California. Steyer previously sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, pouring tens of millions of dollars into that effort. His wealth stems largely from Farallon Capital, the hedge fund he founded decades ago.

With a fortune estimated at roughly $2 billion, Steyer has once again leaned heavily on self-funding. Campaign disclosures show he has already injected tens of millions of his own dollars into the gubernatorial race. Despite that spending, early polling places him trailing several prominent rivals, including Republican commentator Steve Hilton, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, and former Representative Katie Porter. The crowded field underscores that money alone does not guarantee frontrunner status in a state as politically complex as California.

Vivek Ramaswamy dominates early in Ohio

In Ohio, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy appears well positioned to secure the Republican nomination. Ramaswamy amassed his wealth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, with estimates placing his net worth above $2 billion. He first gained national visibility during the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, where he largely financed his own long-shot campaign.

This time, however, Ramaswamy is taking a different approach. Rather than relying primarily on his own wealth, he has raised substantial sums from donors, pulling in tens of millions without significantly dipping into personal funds. If nominated, he is expected to face Democrat Amy Acton, who previously led Ohio’s Department of Health.