To commemorate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary, chipmaker Micron Technology Inc and its Indian-origin Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced a $250 million investment to boost long-term savings opportunities for children and families through Trump Accounts (aka 530A Accounts).

US President Donald Trump, who hosted the Micron boss at the White House last year for Diwali while touting business leaders’ investments in the US, hailed the chipmaker’s latest contribution as the “BIGGEST CORPORATE Investment of its kind” on social media.

The new savings and investing tool, set to launch July 4, created under the US president’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ seeks to give children under 18 in the US a real financial head start. According to the New York Times, employers and other individuals can deposit money into a Trump account, which can be opened for a child under 18 with a Social Security number. It eventually grows tax-free, serving as a type of individual retirement account.

Trump reacts to $250 million investment

Taking to his Truth Social platform, he wrote, “This incredible gesture, made by Micron’s fantastic CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, will make many children extremely happy some day in the not too distant future.”

Speaking on the relevance of Trump Accounts, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “Trump Accounts are a transformative policy initiative that will help unlock the American Dream for millions of children. It is encouraging to see our nation’s leading companies, including Micron, supporting this effort by stepping up to help children in the communities and offering matching contributions for their employees.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, momentum continues to build as more companies and institutions participate, helping the next generation of Americans become shareholders in the world’s most vibrant capital markets.”

Micron invests $250 million in Trump Accounts

Through this new initiative, the American semiconductor manufacturing company, based in Boise, Idaho, will launch an employee matching benefit for contributions up to $1,000 per child under 18 years of age. Another company benefit will provide a one-time $250 seed deposit for children with Trump Accounts where the company operates in Idaho, New York, Virginia, California, Colorado, Minnesota and Texas, according to an official press release.

Micron intends to support up to one million children by expanding long-term financial opportunities for the next generation.

“At Micron, we believe investing in people is as important as investing in technology,” said Micron’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.

In a new LinkedIn post, Mehrotra highlighted the significance of his company betting big on Trump Accounts for children and how it could help them build their first home, fund an education or even start a company of their own one day. He further noted that Micron’s latest donation matches the $200 billion investment in US manufacturing and research and development (R&D).

“Factories and chips are not the whole measure of a company. People are,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “That same investment is creating over 90,000 American jobs, and the most lasting investment of all is the one we make in a child long before they ever fill out a job application.”

Mehrotra’s chip giant is also investing hundreds of millions of dollars across America in a bid to expand access to semiconductor careers through K-12 STEM education, artificial intelligence education, community college and university partnerships and other workforce programs/

The Indian-American business executive, who was also a co-founder and CEO of SanDisk, was one of the top industry leaders to join more than a dozen others as part of US President Donald Trump’s delegation to China. Riding the surging AI boom, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra is among several tech leaders who have earned the Trump administration’s favour. Trump’s recent Beijing trip saw the Indian-origin executive join Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Apple boss Tim Cook, and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, and 13 others.

Ahead of the high-profile invitation, the Trump ally met with China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on March 23, introducing Micron’s business and new investment projects in China. Mehrorta’s company also plans to expand investment in the Asian country to meet the needs of Chinese clients and contribute to the country’s semiconductor industry and digital economy, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.