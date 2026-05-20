The Bezos Family Foundation is committing up to $150 million to support early childhood education in New York through anti-poverty charity Robin Hood. The funding comes as the organisation launches a massive $1 billion endowment campaign aimed at strengthening its long-term anti-poverty work across New York City.

The announcement comes as Zohran Mamdani continues pushing universal free childcare as one of the key promises of his administration. Mamdani is reportedly seeking to raise $20 million for a “childcare action fund” through the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City. So far, around $3.5 million has been raised.

$100mn gift anchors new endowment campaign

The main focus of the campaign is a $100 million donation from the Bezos family to establish the Jackie Bezos Endowment for Early Childhood, named after Jeff Bezos’ late mother, Jackie Bezos.

The family has also pledged an additional $25 million, subject to a match, which could take the total contribution to $150 million. The endowment campaign is already 70% funded, according to Robin Hood CEO Richard Buery Jr.

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Tribute to Jackie Bezos

Mark Bezos said the donation is meant to honour his mother’s long-standing commitment to children and families. “My mother saw the innate potential in every child and never stopped working to ensure that potential was met,” Mark Bezos said of Jackie Bezos, who served on Robin Hood’s board for a decade. “This gift honors her legacy and makes permanent the work she helped build at Robin Hood,” he added.

Focus on childcare

Robin Hood said the funding will be used quickly to create an “immediate impact” as New York continues to struggle with rising childcare costs and pressure on the early education system.

Richard Buery Jr. said the organisation sees agreement on the importance of investing in children and families.

“In a world where it’s so hard to break through the noise, where even people who should be able to agree on facts can’t agree on facts, I think this is a place where we have a set of facts all aligning and pointing in one direction,” Buery told the New York Times.

“To deliver free, universal childcare across all five boroughs, it is going to take a citywide effort — government, providers, working families, labor, philanthropy, and New Yorkers in all five boroughs,” spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said in a statement.

Robin Hood has already invested nearly $3 billion in anti-poverty initiatives across New York City and says the new endowment will help secure its future role in supporting vulnerable communities.

Kenneth Tropin, chair of the organization’s board, said the campaign is essential to ensuring Robin Hood can continue responding during moments of crisis.

“Robin Hood has become essential to the fabric of New York City and is an organization so critical to those in need in New York City. We need to ensure that for decades to come, our mission of supporting New Yorkers’ most vulnerable is sustained,” Tropin said.

“Since the beginning, we have stood with New Yorkers in their darkest hours — after 9/11, Superstorm Sandy, and during COVID-19 — and in the quiet, daily work of building pathways out of poverty. This campaign ensures Robin Hood will be here to support New Yorkers for generations to come,” he added.

The donation was announced during Robin Hood’s annual gala at the Javits Center in New York City. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos attended the black-tie event alongside former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Kathy Hochul. The gala reportedly raised $73 million for Robin Hood’s anti-poverty programs.