For years, Canada, the UK, and the US have been the top destinations for Indians seeking opportunities abroad. But the immigration landscape is shifting, and what was once considered the “easy route” is becoming increasingly challenging.

NRI consultant Nupur Dave, from NRI Diaries broke down the real picture for Indians planning to migrate in 2026 and offered alternatives beyond the usual choices.

According to Dave, while the US remains a tempting option for ambitious professionals, the path to securing long term residency in the country is no longer straightforward with the new H-1B fee and lottery system in effect.

Which other countries can NRIs migrate to?

For those prioritising family proximity and tax-free income, the UAE is a strong contender, Dave said. Cities like Abu Dhabi have been ranked among the safest globally, with a large Indian community and easy access to India for festive visits. However, citizenship may be out of reach, and the weather during summers could prove challenging amid rising living costs.

Singapore offers a blend of familiarity and efficiency. A hub for finance, technology, and logistics, the city-state allows skilled professionals to earn well, with family visits just a five- to six-hour flight away. Still, its high cost of living and transient nature, many stay for only a few years, pose challenges.

What about European locations?

Europe has its gems too. For instance, Germany offers strong engineering and IT markets, free public universities, and a disciplined work culture, though winters and bureaucracy can be harsh, Dave said.

The Netherlands welcomes Indians with thriving tech and finance sectors, excellent healthcare, and English widely spoken, making integration smoother. Portugal, on the other hand, offers a slower lifestyle and potential European citizenship through a golden visa, though career options remain limited, she added.

Oceania is not behind

Dave said New Zealand is ideal for those seeking peace, nature, and safety over career growth. Its stunning landscapes, low stress, and globally recognised Indian degrees act as an appeal to families wanting a slower pace of life, Dave added.