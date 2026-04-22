Best Buy will soon see a major leadership change as CEO Corie Barry prepares to step down from her role at the end of the third quarter. The company said Barry will leave the top job on October 31. This will close a chapter of Barry’s leadership that began in 2019.

Barry will hand over control to Jason Bonfig, who currently leads customer, product, and fulfillment operations. He will also take her place on the board. Barry will stay with the company for six months as a strategic adviser after the transition.

Corie Barry’s net worth

Barry became the first woman to lead Best Buy and guided the company through difficult years. She managed operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and dealt with supply chain issues and tariffs imposed during the presidency of Donald Trump, reported Yahoo Finance.

Barry holds over 525,000 shares of Best Buy stock, valued at about $35.6 million. Her total estimated net worth stands at around $59.3 million, according to the Quiver Quantitative report.

Since 2021, Barry has sold over 286,000 shares, earning roughly $23.6 million. Her most recent stock sale took place in March 2026.

Why is Corie Barry stepping down?

Best Buy has not yet shared the exact reason for Corie Barry’s exit. However, the changes come at a time when Best Buy faces slowing growth.

Sales across categories such as appliances and entertainment products have weakened in the company. Consumer spending has also slowed, especially during key shopping periods.

Same-store sales dropped 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The retail landscape has also changed. Online platforms and artificial intelligence are now shaping how people shop.

Barry backed Bonfig as her successor and said he is a leader with strong customer focus and innovative thinking. Both Barry and Bonfig joined Best Buy in 1999.

What does Jason Bonfig plan to change?

Bonfig steps into the role during a critical phase for Best Buy. He already leads key areas such as supply chain and marketing. He also played a major role in launching the company’s online marketplace in the United States and expanding its advertising business, Best Buy Ads.

He wants the company to move faster and take more risks. He has called for a more aggressive approach to innovation and decision-making, reported Yahoo Finance. His focus will likely center on digital growth, improving customer experience, and competing in a market shaped by new technologies.