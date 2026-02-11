US First Lady Melania Trump is said to be furious after videos and photos of her son Barron Trump were taken and shared online from a recent holiday gathering at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, renewing debate about privacy and celebrity exposure.

Sources indicated that the incident occurred during a December 2025 Christmas-season event at the Florida club, where a pair of models, including Valeria Sokolova, posted footage showing the 19-year-old with his family, CafeMom reported.

Barron, who is currently a college student at New York University, has generally kept a low public profile, appeared in the background of the clips recorded by guests. The content quickly spread on social media, prompting reactions from both fans and critics of the Trump family. While many viewed the footage as harmless candid shots from a family celebration, others saw it as a privacy breach, according to CafeMom.com.

‘Barron’s privacy is non-negotiable’

According to insiders cited in reports, Melania, known for fiercely guarding her only child’s privacy, was deeply unhappy about the photos surfacing online. An unnamed source told Hollywood columnist Rob Shuter that the First Lady made it clear that “Barron’s privacy is non-negotiable” and that club members were warned that taking or posting images of him could lead to consequences, potentially including membership bans at Mar-a-Lago, according to Nicki Swift.

Melania’s previous protective stance

Melania’s protective stance is not new. Previously, Melania had reportedly stepped in to shut down an online relationship involving Barron after the situation escalated into what family insiders described as a deeply unsettling episode, AOL reported.

According to sources quoted by journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack page, the relationship, allegedly with a woman based in London, raised serious concerns within the Trump family after Barron witnessed what he believed to be a violent assault during a video call.

Netizens’ responses to the controversy have been mixed, with some defending Barron’s right to privacy and others questioning why a 19-year-old in a public setting should be shielded so strictly.

“Melania definitely protects her son against anyone taking videos or shots of him that would put him at a disadvantage or portray him in a bad way,” an insider told People.