US First Lady Melania Trump reportedly stepped in to shut down an online relationship involving her son, Barron Trump, after the situation escalated into what family insiders described as a deeply unsettling episode, AOL reported.

According to sources quoted by journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack page, the relationship, allegedly with a woman based in London, raised serious concerns within the Trump family after Barron witnessed what he believed to be a violent assault during a video call.

Barron dialled up UK police

Barron, aged 19, is said to have formed an intense online connection with the woman, communicating frequently across time zones. The situation reportedly took a dramatic turn when Barron contacted British emergency services after seeing an incident unfold during a FaceTime call. “That phone call changed the entire tone,” one source told OK!, adding that once emergency services were involved, the family could no longer view the relationship as harmless.

UK woman’s boyfriend was jealous of Barron

Court records later revealed that the woman’s former boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, had been jealous of her constant communication with Barron. He reportedly described the relationship as emotionally consuming and later pleaded guilty to assault. According to insiders, this confirmation only heightened fears within the Trump family. “It confirmed everyone’s worst fears,” one source said. “Barron wasn’t just chatting, he was emotionally invested.”

Rumiantsev also told the court that his ex-girlfriend did not have genuine feelings for Barron and had been leading him on. He admitted feeling jealous and said the constant calls and messages, including texts in which she referred to Barron as “sweetheart”, contributed to tensions.

‘Melania shut it down completely’

Following these developments, Melania Trump is said to have acted decisively. “Melania shut it down completely,” a source claimed. “No debate. No negotiations.” Family insiders described her response as firm, with no room for exceptions or continued contact.

Sources also suggested that Barron struggles socially in face-to-face settings but feels more confident interacting online. “Behind a screen, he feels safe. He feels seen,” one insider explained, noting that this perceived safety was precisely what alarmed the family. In response, they reportedly imposed stricter boundaries, increased monitoring, and had extended discussions with Barron about the risks of online relationships, OK! reported.