As Bad Bunny gets ready to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, a wave of celebrities have come out publicly to support him. Many shared messages on social media, backing the global superstar amid both praise and criticism over his selection for one of the biggest stages in entertainment.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most popular musicians in the world. For many fans, his halftime performance is being celebrated as a major moment for Latino and Puerto Rican representation. But his pick has also sparked backlash, largely because of his outspoken political views and Spanish-language music.

Celebrities rally around Bad Bunny ahead of Super Bowl Halftime show

Despite pushback, several high-profile celebrities showed public support for Bad Bunny ahead of the performance. Actor Kerry Washington posted a photo of herself wearing a Bad Bunny jersey on Instagram. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Benito Bowl is my #Superbowl anyone else?”

Two former Super Bowl halftime performers also sent him encouragement. Madonna, who performed at the show in 2012, shared a simple Instagram story saying, “Go Bad Bunny.”

Katy Perry, who headlined the halftime show in 2015, posted on X with a more emotional message. “You got this @sanbenito remind the world what the real American dream looks like,” she wrote, adding heart and football emojis.

Jennifer Lopez also posted words of encouragement. “Bad Bunny…sending you all the love, positivity and the biggest hug in the world! We are all behind you tonight. I know that you are going to kill it! I am here with you the way you were there with me! So proud to be Boriqua! Dale fuerte Benito. Como solo tú puedes hacerlo!”

Cardi B and other artists speak out

Cardi B, who has been rumored to appear as a surprise guest during the show, shared her support during an interview with the Associated Press.

She said she was “proud of everything that he’s been standing up for against ICE and everything.”

“It just feels like everything is aligned right now,” she added. “It just shows how Hispanics, Latinos…. We standing. They standing. We all standing.” She also said it would be “exciting” to share the stage with him.

Singer Ricky Martin praised Bad Bunny in an open letter published earlier this month in Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día, according to Rolling Stone. “I know what it means to succeed without letting go of where you come from,” Ricky Martin wrote. “That’s why what you have achieved is not just a historic musical accomplishment, it’s a cultural and human victory. You won without changing the colour of your voice. You won without erasing your roots. You won by staying true to Puerto Rico.”

Colombian singer J Balvin also came to Bad Bunny’s defence while speaking to TMZ Sports, especially for viewers who may not understand Spanish lyrics.

“I learned and grew up listening to hip-hop,” he said. “I didn’t know what they were saying. I would just vibe with it.”

Other celebrities had shared their excitement when Bad Bunny was first announced as the halftime performer last year.

Singer Shakira told Variety she was proud of the moment. “I’m so proud that Bad Bunny, who represents not only Latin culture but also how important Spanish language music has become on a global scale, is getting to perform on the biggest stage in the world,” she said. “It’s the perfect moment for a performance like this. I can’t wait to watch it.”

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show triggers major political backlash

Conservative activists and political figures have openly criticised the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny. Many MAGA supporters say they plan to boycott the halftime show altogether. Bad Bunny mainly performs in Spanish, his native language, and is currently the most-streamed artist in the world. Some critics argue that a mostly Spanish-language performance does not reflect American traditions, while others object to his political views.

Bad Bunny also has a long history of being a vocal critic of Donald Trump, especially on immigration. He has strongly opposed the Trump administration’s immigration policies and endorsed then–Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. His criticism of Trump dates back to 2017, particularly after the administration’s widely criticised response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

He also chose not to tour in parts of the United States because of concerns about immigration enforcement.

“There was the issue of, like, f****** ICE could be outside [my concert],” he told i-D magazine. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

At the Grammy Awards last week, Bad Bunny again spoke out against immigration policies.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out!” he said to loud applause. “We are not savage. We are not animals. We are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans.”

Trump, meanwhile, has been openly critical of Bad Bunny.

“I never heard of him,” Trump said during a Newsmax interview on October 6. “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it… I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

He later told the New York Post the choice was “terrible,” adding, “All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

MAGA supporters and conservative voices have taken to social media to push for a boycott of Bad Bunny’s performance and, in some cases, the Super Bowl itself.