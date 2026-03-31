More than five decades after humans last travelled beyond Earth’s orbit, NASA is preparing to send astronauts back toward the Moon. The Artemis II mission will carry four crew members on a journey around the Moon, which is going to be a milestone.

When and where the launch will take place

The mission is scheduled to liftoff on April 1, 2026, at 6:24 PM Eastern Time, which is 3:54 AM IST on April 2. The launch will happen from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There is a two-hour window for liftoff, and if conditions are not suitable, alternate dates have been set between April 2 and April 6, as well as April 30.

How to watch the launch live

NASA will stream the entire event live across its official platforms, including NASA TV, its website, YouTube channel, and social media pages.

The broadcast will begin a few hours before launch, that will give viewers detailed coverage, including updates from the crew, mission briefings, and live visuals from the launch pad.

Importance of this mission

This mission is the first time astronauts will fly under the Artemis programme, following the uncrewed Artemis I test flight in 2022. Although the spacecraft will not land on the Moon, the mission is designed to test how well all systems perform with humans onboard. It is an essential step before NASA attempts a lunar landing in future missions.

The mission will run for about 10 days. After liftoff, the spacecraft will circle Earth in a high orbit, allowing astronauts to check systems and ensure everything is functioning correctly. It will then head toward the Moon on a path that naturally brings it back to Earth without requiring major course corrections. The spacecraft will pass around the far side of the Moon before beginning its return journey, eventually splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

How far the astronauts will go

The crew will travel farther than any human has in history. At its peak distance, the spacecraft will be more than 248,000 miles away from Earth and will cover nearly 685,000 miles over the course of the mission. It will also move thousands of miles beyond the Moon, giving astronauts a rare view of its far side. From that distance, the Moon is expected to appear no larger than a basketball held out at arm’s length.

The astronauts on board

The four-person crew brings together both experienced space travellers and a first-time flyer. Reid Wiseman will lead the mission as commander, Victor Glover will serve as pilot and become the first Black astronaut to travel near the Moon. Christina Koch, a mission specialist, is set to become the first woman to make this journey. Jeremy Hansen, also a mission specialist, will be flying for the first time and will be the first Canadian to travel into deep space near the Moon.

The astronauts will travel aboard the Space Launch System, NASA’s most powerful rocket to date. Standing over 300 feet tall, it produces immense thrust at liftoff, enabling it to carry heavy payloads into deep space. At the top sits the Orion spacecraft, which has been built to support human missions far beyond Earth orbit, with upgraded safety systems and protection against space radiation.

The launch was originally planned earlier in the year but had to be delayed after engineers identified issues related to fuel leaks and the flow of helium within the rocket system. These concerns were addressed to ensure the mission meets strict safety standards.

What comes after Artemis II

Artemis II is part of a roadmap that aims to return humans to the Moon and eventually prepare for missions to Mars. The next major step, Artemis III, is expected later this decade and could see astronauts land on the lunar surface. Future missions may also focus on developing infrastructure near the Moon’s south pole, where there are signs of water ice.