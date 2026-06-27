Anthropic’s flagship artificial intelligence model, Fable 5, could soon return to public use as Donald Trump’s administration moves closer to completing its national security review. According to US-media outlet Axios report, officials are considering lifting restrictions that have kept the model offline for the past 15 days.

The model became unavailable after the US government raised concerns about potential national security risks. The suspension affected software developers and businesses that had started using Fable 5 soon after its launch because of its advanced coding and reasoning abilities.

People familiar with the discussions told Axios that the administration could approve the model’s return as early as next week. Another official told Axios that negotiations between Anthropic and the government will continue over the weekend, with the company hoping to restore public access shortly afterward.

Why was Fable 5 taken offline?

The US government suspended public access to Fable 5 after officials raised questions about how such a powerful AI model could be used. The review focused on possible national security risks linked to advanced artificial intelligence.

While several government departments have concluded that Fable 5 can safely return to users, the review has not yet finished. According to the report, the Pentagon and the National Security Agency still need to give their approval before the restrictions can be lifted.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly played an important role in discussions between the government and Anthropic. Their efforts helped narrow differences over safety measures and future oversight.

In a letter to Anthropic, Lutnick praised the company’s cooperation during the review process. “Anthropic has worked with the US government to address risks associated with Mythos 5 and Fable 5,” he wrote.

“These efforts have yielded significant progress. In addition, Anthropic has committed to work with the US government on protocols and standards and releases,” he added.

What happens if the model returns?

A decision in Anthropic’s favour would allow developers and businesses to once again use one of the industry’s most advanced AI systems. Before access was suspended on June 12, Fable 5 had attracted several users for its ability to solve complex programming tasks and generate high-quality code.

Many developers viewed the model as a major step forward in AI-assisted software development. Industry experts also compared newer AI systems with Fable 5 because of its strong performance.

Anthropic had briefly offered Fable 5 at no additional cost to subscribers on several paid Claude plans until June 22. That limited release gave users an early opportunity to test the model before access was withdrawn.

On Friday, the US Commerce Department allowed the company to restore access to Mythos 5, its advanced cybersecurity-focused AI model, for a limited group of trusted users.

Unlike Fable 5, Mythos 5 was never widely released. The model includes additional safeguards designed to reduce the risk of misuse in cyberattacks or biological threats. If the remaining agencies approve Fable 5 in the coming days, Anthropic could regain public access to one of its most important AI products and resume competition in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence market, reported Axios.