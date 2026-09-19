Anthropic is now on track to generate more than $100 billion in annualised revenue as the artificial intelligence company prepares for a possible stock market debut in November, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The figure is about 50% higher than the company’s reported pace just two months ago. The three-year-old AI company has seen its business grow rapidly as more companies start using its Claude AI products, including Claude Code and Cowork.

Anthropic has not commented on the latest report regarding its revenue.

Anthropic revenue jumps sharply

The more than $100 billion figure refers to annualised revenue, or a run rate. This means the company’s recent sales are projected over a full year. It does not mean Anthropic has already booked $100 billion in revenue.

Bloomberg reported in August that Anthropic‘s annualised revenue had reached $65 billion by the end of July. That figure was shared with investors and was already a major jump from the $9 billion run rate reported at the end of 2025.

If the latest figure is accurate, Anthropic’s current revenue pace is now more than 10 times what it was at the end of last year. The growth has been helped by rising demand from businesses for Claude Code and Cowork, the report said.

Anthropic prepares for November IPO

The latest revenue figure comes as Anthropic moves closer to a possible initial public offering. The company said on June 1 that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. It said the timing would depend on market conditions.

The New York Times reported that Anthropic could begin trading its shares as soon as November. Reuters has also reported that the company could start marketing the IPO in mid-October, with a possible listing shortly before the US midterm elections.

The planned IPO comes at a time when the company is also facing growing public debate over AI safety and how quickly advanced AI models should be developed.

Anthropic’s $100 billion figure is an annualised run rate, not its actual revenue. One analysis estimates its 2026 revenue at around $20 billion-$26 billion. Revenue figures can also vary because Anthropic sells through AWS, Google and Microsoft, and companies use different methods to calculate run rates, making comparisons with rivals like OpenAI difficult.

Bloomberg reported in August that Anthropic’s annualised revenue had reached $65 billion by the end of July. That figure was shared with investors and was already a major jump from the $9 billion run rate reported at the end of 2025.

If the latest figure is accurate, Anthropic’s current revenue pace is now more than 10 times what it was at the end of last year. The growth has been helped by rising demand from businesses for Claude Code and Cowork, the report said.

Anthropic prepares for November IPO

The latest revenue figure comes as Anthropic moves closer to a possible initial public offering. The company said on June 1 that it had confidentially filed for an IPO. It said the timing would depend on market conditions.

The New York Times reported that Anthropic could begin trading its shares as soon as November. Reuters has also reported that the company could start marketing the IPO in mid-October, with a possible listing shortly before the US midterm elections.

The planned IPO comes at a time when the company is also facing growing public debate over AI safety and how quickly advanced AI models should be developed.

Anthropic’s $100 billion figure is an annualised run rate, not its actual revenue. One analysis estimates its 2026 revenue at around $20 billion-$26 billion. Revenue figures can also vary because Anthropic sells through AWS, Google and Microsoft, and companies use different methods to calculate run rates, making comparisons with rivals like OpenAI difficult.

AI safety debate continues

Anthropic’s rapid growth comes as concerns over the impact of AI continue to grow. The New York Times reported that the company is continuing with its IPO plans despite the recent debate around AI safety and the speed at which frontier AI models are being developed.

The issue is particularly relevant for Anthropic because the company has positioned itself as an AI safety-focused company while also rapidly expanding its business.

The IPO could give Anthropic access to more capital as it continues to spend heavily on AI development and computing infrastructure. At the same time, investors will be watching closely to see whether the company’s fast growth can continue once it becomes a publicly listed company.