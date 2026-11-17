On the heels of a devastating nationwide ground stop issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) this past weekend, one of the world’s largest airlines, headquartered in Chicago, suffered a widespread system outage. Although the tech issue inevitably delayed departures, United Airlines confirmed Monday (US time) that it had been resolved.

The United Airlines outage made headlines the same day as a technical issue delayed banking transactions at JPMorganChase. These incidents have only added to the already chaotic developments in the past few days, prominently starting with a worldwide Microsoft outage last week.

There is no evidence that any of these issues are related. Officials notably dismissed fears of cybersecurity threats across the developments.

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What caused the United Airlines outage?

The US carrier initially admitted to the trouble, noting that a technology outage was impacting flights, just before 5 pm ET. An hour later, it shared an update saying that the issue had been resolved. Additionally, United spokesperson Leslie Scott told CNN that the outage lasted about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, United Airlines briefly stated that a technology issue had caused the flight delays. The US carrier noted that flights that had already been airborne and those operated by United Express were not affected.

“We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures,” the airline said in a statement. “While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights.”

The airline further assured, “There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.”

So far, there has been no evidence suggesting that the United issue was connected to Friday’s FAA outage, the longest the US has seen since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

“This is not an FAA system-wide problem,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview on Monday on Fox News’ “Hannity” show. “I don’t know what the root cause of United is,” he added.

Post-FAA outage, the Trump administration official held multiple press conferences to address the nationwide outage on Friday. Initially blaming the issue on old technology, he eventually said an “overload” was triggered by government contractor L3Harris Technologies switching an old copper wire to fibre at atleast one remote FAA location as part of routine maintenance.

On Sunday, the FAA notified that its initial investigation suggested data overload could have happened at the El Dorado site and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas. Duffy added that L3Harris replaced a router in Amarillo three weeks earlier.

“With safety and reliability as our highest priorities, L3Harris, together with its telco partners and the FAA, has completed more than 70% of the planned airspace communications conversion from legacy copper wires to a fibre optic system,” the contractor said in a statement. “We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation’s air travel.”

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How many United Airlines flights were disrupted?

As the United incident occurred as flights in the US were already recovering from the FAA shutdown, it remains unclear how many of Monday’s disruptions were directly tied to the tech issue the airline mentioned.

As of 6:50 pm ET, United Airlines had delayed 645 flights, or 20% of its schedule, and cancelled 25 on Monday, according to the flight tracking platform FlightAware.

Meanwhile, United Airlines spokesperson Leslie Scott told CNN that fewer than 150 flights were impacted by Monday’s new outage affecting the sole airline,

Prior to Monday’s development, more than 18,100 flights with schedules tied to US airports between Friday and Sunday were disrupted, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Not all of them may have been impacted by the FAA ground stop.

An internal memo circulated to United’s pilots’ union, as seen by Reuters and numerous other US news agencies, revealed that a companywide web-based outage had taken a toll on multiple applications pilots use, including crew communications. The document disclosed that United pilots were instructed not to log out of systems, as they could face failure upon attempting to sign back in.

While the exact cause of the outage wasn’t revealed in the memo, its pilots even failed to access their flight plans. Consequently, they were directed to reach out to dispatchers so that their documents could be emailed to them.

According to ATC.com, an air traffic control audio shed light on the moment the United outage broke out.

A pilot on United Flight 1728 in El Paso, destined for Denver, told a controller, “Hey, we’re uh, still waiting on our final weights. We just contacted ops and apparently there’s a company-wide system outage on it so might be a while.”

The controller ultimately replies, “United 1728, roger, so you don’t have any idea when you think you’ll be able to leave?”

“No, ma’am,” the pilot says.