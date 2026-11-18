A barrage of tech outages hit the globe this past week, ultimately even reaching the US government. From tech giants like Microsoft to banking and aviation officials like America’s FAA, a widespread pattern of tech woes plagued networks across industries. As US authorities continue to assure the public that neither poses a threat to cybersecurity, people worldwide can’t help but notice that these developments follow multi-industry layoffs.

As disruptions appear to be targeting everything under the sun, the latest ones to be hit on Tuesday (US time) were the US government, aka the National Security Agency (NSA), and iPhone maker Apple. Although the former attributed its troubles to “scheduled routine maintenance,” Apple blamed “an internal update.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is also a national security advisor, even refuted rising concerns online that the spate of tech outages over the week are connected to each other. Acknowledging that “people are fearful” of the complicated situation, he still asserted “we are not under systemic attack,” and that there is “zero evidence” they are inter-related.

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In the meantime, US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance have also done their bit in convincing the public that all is okay. The second-in-command has even gone as far as dispelling rumours of a purported ‘Doomsday‘ or a 90-day blackout. The supposed prophetic sitcom The Simpsons fanned the fire of fearsome speculation even more as people’s memory of a 2023 episode pointing to a blackout prediction hit the pedal.

Even as more reassurance come from US government officials, one can’t help but trace it all back to last week’s massive Microsoft outage, an event that emerged as the first tech glitch after which all the other dominoes fell down.

Tech matrix fumbles amid widespread outages

Trump plays down massive tech outages as NSA hit

While attending a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila, Trump earlier downplayed concerns of a fast-moving tech glitch across industries.

“It’s like when you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It’s fine,” the US president told reporters in the Philippines.

US Senator Josh Hawley, a member of the MAGA leader’s Republican Party, on the contrary, told reporters, “If this is all a coincidence, it’s like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world.”

Trump’s attempts to control surging fears remained rather fruitless as the ongoing wave of tech disruptions extended to the National Security Agency on Tuesday. Officials asserted that “mission-critical capabilities” remained operational despite the network experiencing a “temporary degradation during routine maintenance.

Tech giants Microsoft and Apple suffer

The tech matrix were first disrupted this past week on Thursday, when a Microsoft outage disrupted the industry giant’s several services, including email. As far as the impact of the outage goes, issues were reported across more than 70 countries. On top of that, the company notes on its website that around 430 million people globally use Microsoft 365.

The far-reaching impact of the outage knocked out email systems for the US House of Representatives and Australian intelligence agencies, in addition to turning systems upside down in Singapore and airlines suport desks in India. The major outage impacting healthcare systems, schools, businesses and governments around the world lasted nearly an entire day.

The Satya Nadella-led tech giant has since apologised for the issue, asserting that the disruptions were not a cybersecurity incident and were caused by a technical issue. In an initial report, executives identified three factors that caused the massive Microsoft blackout: an old bug, malfunctioning internal connections, and server capacity. Although it would’ve been easier to mitigate these problems individually, the company noted that all factors combined became harder to resolve.

Cut to Tuesday, Apple became the latest victim to the disruptive scheme, eventually becoming yet another big name to dismiss fears that a bigger evil was at work. The Steve Jobs-founded giant reported that an internal update triggered an outage that impacted its services, including Apple Music, the App Store and AppleCare.

According to user-submitted outage report tracker Downdetector, around 2,300 user reports of Apple Pay issues emerged in the US around 12:20 pm ET. At one point, the platform also recorded around 1,800 user reports of problems with iCloud. The company’s systems were back online as of Tuesday night, a company spokesperson confirmed in a statement to NBC.

Banking giant and insurance provider complain

The largest US lender JPMorgan Chase’s Monday problems were once again not cyber-related, as far as the evidence reviewed by the company goes. The banking giant said processing transactions became an ordeal that day due to a software bug.

“This is not a systemic issue – other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us,” a spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters, adding that customers can still access accounts and funds. The bank is doing its best to resolve the issue.

Subsequently, insurance provider Marsh also said Tuesday that its clients reported 105 incidents in the last two weeks of October, more than double the 48 recorded in the last two weeks of May.

Aviation outage: First the FAA, then United Airlines

The aviation sector in the United States was hit shortly after the Microsoft outage. At first, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) experienced a technical problem resulting in a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon. The flight disruption became the longest such stoppage since the September 11, 2001, attacks in the country.

Although US flights are continuing to return to normal levels after the weekend, more than 2,500 flights into or out of the US were delayed and 325 cancelled on Monday morning. The figure was still significantly smaller than the thousands of disruptions reported on Friday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Donald Trump have since ramped up an “emergency funding” ask to $50 billion, having blamed the shocking turn of events on old technology and ageing infrastructure. Here, too, US officials ruled out a cyberattack and held government contractor L3Harris Technologies responsible for a router overload triggered by an upgrade to a system. On Tuesday, the FAA ultimately paused the installation of new routers.

The Trump administration confirmed that the systems got overwhelmed, leading to the rare US-wide ground stop, as L3Harris was working to switch the communication network from copper wires to fibre optic.

Days after the larger FAA outage, yet another system glitch lasting over 90 minutes forced one of the largest airlines in the world, United Airlines, to delay flights this Monday. Fortunately for those using the Chicago-based carrier’s United Express, the regional network remained unaffected, as the company affirmed that there was no indication of the larger outage being a cybersecurity-related issue.

Although United didn’t specify the exact cause of Monday’s disruptions in its apology note, pilots told air traffic controllers that the issue was linked to a system that helps them determine an aircraft’s final weight, according to the Associated Press.

Blackout rumours surge online, trigger panic buying in the US

Even as the Microsoft and FAA outages gradually slipped into the back seat of newsy focus, viral rumours of a nationwide blackout exploded online. Speculative junk spread warnings about a dramatic 90-day blackout in the United States, possibly leading to a state of emergency.

The fears jumped to the forefront as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission were actually set to test the country’s Emergency Alert System on November 17. However, the information didn’t accompany any federal announcement pointing to a nationwide blackout or plans to shut down the power grid in the US on Tuesday, even as manipulated videos circulating online suggested that Trump was issuing the warnings.

A backup date of December 3 was also announced for the government test in case the November 17 slot failed. The nationwide emergency alert, which only pointed to a test, will help FEMA identify technical or operational problems before the system is required during an actual emergency.

“This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public,” read the interrupting message on participating radio and TV broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and TV and wireline video providers. Starting around 2:20 pm ET, the test lasted about a minute.

With the pool of apocalyptic messages expanding on social media, analysts cited in a Bloomberg report suggested that supermarket giant Costco is witnessing a massive panic-buying spree. The recent outage-after-outage situation has only further pushed consumers to stock up one essentials, fearing a doomsday scenario.

A note from Mizuho Securities indicated the spree kicked off in the final week of October and continued into November, pushing the price target for Costco shares to $1,150 from $1,100.

JD Vance openly smashed anxieties about a potential crisis in a Fox News interview. “A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water. My answer to that is no,” the vice president said on being asked about the outages triggering a disaster. “We don’t see a crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything,” he continued. “We want to make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we’re also prepared for the worst outcomes.”

Outages come after layoffs

Private and government organisations alike led with layoffs before tech outages hit them. With the FAA previously facing job cuts under Elon Musk’s leadership at DOGE last year, the US Congress warned that the agency’s accelerated efforts to tap into modernisation remained poorly managed and could led to outages.

Last year, United Airlines noted how AI changes prompted management headcount cuts by 4%, with an additional 4% planned for this year.

Microsoft recently made news for making staggering voluntary exit offers to 60,000 employees. Its major buyout move in 2026 follows multiple waves of layoffs these past two years. Moreover, a similar push came earlier this year when it offered voluntary buyouts to about 7% of its US workforce, or about 9,000 employees. In July, the company announced 4,800 cuts, impacting 2.1% of its global workforce.

Under the leadership of new CEO John Ternus, Apple also appeared in multiple reports about layoffs. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase disclosed several rounds of layoffs this year. Across at least six notices from the bank, it was highlighted that more than 600 positions in Jersey City were hit in 2026.

Although there is no clear evidence linking job cuts to the recent disruptions, Liz Fong-Jones, who has worked for 20 years on software resilience issues, said, “Part of the resilience of a system comes from people who are experienced with a system,” as quoted by Reuters.

AI to blame? Experts speak out

Microsoft, the FAA, United Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, and the NSA, among others, all reported separate tech issues impacting their operations. Regardless of inflated speculation, there has been no evidence backing claims that a coordinated cyberattack was behind the outages.

“A lot of what’s going on is just technical issues related to software and hardware,” Dr David Utzke, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of MyKey Technologies, told local US news outlet KMOV (FirstAlert4.com). “Our infrastructure is antiquated at best and even though technology has continued to evolve, the underlying infrastructure has not,” Utzke explained.

“You push this new software onto an old infrastructure server and it just doesn’t do well and tends to shut down.”

Some experts also raised concerns that artificial intelligence tools may be negatively hampering cyber activity.

Even as US officials dismissed worries that the incidents may have been interlinked, Cynthia Kaiser, a former senior FBI and current senior vice president of cybersecurity firm Halcyon’s Ransomware Research Centre, said: “The recent string of major disruptions across industries highlights how deeply interconnected our digital infrastructure has become, and how a single technical failure or software update can cascade with ‌outsized effects across critical systems.”

Addressing theories on social media linking the series of outages, Kris Beevers, CEO and co-founder of the network and infrastructure management company NetBox Labs, told the BBC, “There is no conspiracy here.”

“There is something more ordinary, and more important to understand: the infrastructure that runs the world is changing faster than ever, and change is risk. Much of it is 30 to 40 years old, with decades of technical debt, and it’s now being asked to change very quickly.”

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Insisting that AI is only part of the story, he added, “It’s putting more strain on these legacy networks, and it’s also creating real urgency around security. Our customers are the amazing teams behind these networks at airlines, banking, energy, and retail who are essentially doing heart surgery on a global scale to get these networks back up and running quickly.”

Meanwhile, Vice President of Threat Intelligence for Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, Sherrod DeGrippo, said, “What this week really underscores is how tightly coupled, and fragile, our core digital infrastructure is, where a single software bug or router failure can cascade nationwide,” as quoted by the BBC.