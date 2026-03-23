The US State Department issued a warning for Americans around the globe on Monday and asked citizens to exercise “increased caution” amid the Iran war. The advisory came even as President Donald Trump delivered a 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and Tehran issued its own counter-threats. America issued somewhat mixed signals over the weekend — with Trump indicating he might consider ‘winding down’ the conflict while hundreds of additional US Marines and heavy landing craft headed to the region.

“Worldwide Caution: The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution. Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate,” the security alert began.

The missive warned that periodic airspace closures could cause travel disruptions and noted that US diplomatic facilities had been targeted in multiple areas. Airspace remains closed for multiple countries amid the West Asia conflict, and prominent airlines have cancelled flights to the region.

“US diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted. Groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or locations associated with the United States and/or Americans throughout the world,” the state department warned.

Trump delivers 48 hour ultimatum

The hours are rapidly ticking down with no effect following an ultimatum from President Trump. The POTUS demanded Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours — setting a Monday deadline of around 7:45 pm EDT — and warned that US would strike Iranian power plants unless the other country complied. The warning appeared to have little impact on Tehran as it countered with threats of its own on Sunday. Iran warned it would strike energy and water infrastructure across the Gulf if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to attack its electricity grid.