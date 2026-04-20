American Airlines stock fell 3% in pre-market trading on Monday. This happened after American Airlines on Friday rejected merger talks with United Airlines. It said, “American Airlines is not engaged with or interested in any discussions regarding a merger with United Airlines.”

Oil prices rose 6% on Monday. New doubts about US-Iran peace talks caused the jump. High fuel costs hurt airline profits. United, Delta, and Southwest stock all fell more than 2% before the market opened. Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival also fell around 2%. Oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened.

Could a merger lead to higher airfares?

A bipartisan group of US senators raised concerns on Monday over a possible merger between United Airlines and American Airlines, warning that such a deal could hurt passengers through higher fares and fewer flight options.

In a letter addressed to United CEO Scott Kirby and American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, lawmakers said a merger could reduce competition in key markets where both airlines operate. The letter came from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and Republican Senator Mike Lee, reported WSJ.

The senators warned that a combined airline would hold significant market power. They said this could allow the company to raise ticket prices, cut routes, and reduce service quality. The concern focused on overlapping routes, where competition between the two airlines currently helps keep fares in check.

A merged United-American airline would become the largest carrier in the world by several measures, including total passengers. Lawmakers fear that such a scale could weaken competition across the US aviation market, reported WSJ.

The letter asked both airlines to share details of any merger discussions and provide internal analysis on how the deal could impact ticket prices, routes, and jobs. The senators set a May 3 deadline for a response.

Why are airlines considering consolidation?

The concerns follow multiple reports suggesting that Kirby had floated the idea of a merger to President Donald Trump. However, American Airlines denied any involvement. The company said it is not in talks with United and has no interest in pursuing a merger. It also warned that such a deal would harm consumers and reduce competition.

Despite the denial, industry analysts say rising costs, especially for jet fuel, have increased pressure on airlines. Executives argue that larger carriers can better compete with international airlines that receive government support.



Senator Lee, who chairs the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust and competition, plays a key role in reviewing such deals. Any merger of this size would face strict scrutiny from regulators and likely legal challenges from states and consumer groups.

The Federal Aviation Administration has already moved to cut flights at the airport by 12 percent this summer, which may increase competition for limited slots.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Please consult a qualified professional before making investment decisions.