An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport on Wednesday night. According to ABC News, the flight, AA 1461, a 737 Max travelling from Charlotte to Newark, landed safely after reports of a blown front tyre. Video from the airport tarmac showed emergency vehicles surrounding the plane as crews checked the situation.

Port Authority Police said the plane experienced a malfunctioning nose landing gear. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

ALSO READ Who were MacKenzie Gunther and Antoine Forest? Air Canada pilots killed in LaGuardia crash

American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport

A representative from the FAA explained that the aircraft could have four or eight front tyres, depending on its type. American Airlines has faced several technical issues and emergency situations over the past year, raising concerns about aviation safety and the pressure on airline crews.

🚨 NEW: American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX (Flight 1461) makes emergency landing at Newark after blown front tire.



Emergency crews surrounded the aircraft on the tarmac.



No immediate reports of injuries.



Photo via @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/G46gB7ut8p — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 26, 2026

On March 23, 2026, Flight AA1360 had to make an urgent return to Chicago O’Hare shortly after taking off for Pittsburgh. Earlier in January 2026, an Airbus A319 flying to Monterey experienced a landing gear failure. The crew had to manually deploy the gear, resulting in an emergency landing at San Francisco International Airport.

Air Canada tragedy still fresh

This emergency comes just days after a deadly accident at LaGuardia Airport. On Sunday night, a regional Air Canada jet collided with a Port Authority airport vehicle, killing both pilots. Airport communications captured the tense moments. An air traffic controller can be heard urgently ordering the fire truck to stop just before the crash.

Two people in the fire truck and about 40 passengers and crew members from the plane were rushed to hospitals. Some had severe injuries, but most were released by Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating how the accident happened. Autopsies confirmed that the two pilots who died in the crash suffered blunt force injuries. Their bodies were released to a funeral home in Queens, and on Wednesday night, an Air Canada flight carried them home.