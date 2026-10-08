Amazon is set to lay off more roles as part of what it said would be a “small” workforce reduction, according to a Reuters report citing the Big Tech’s spokesperson. As per the Wednesday (US time) report, the new wave of job cuts is expected to impact fewer than 1,000 white-collar or corporate workers, primarily in the company’s ‘Stores’ unit, which oversees the main e-commerce website.

Business Insider first reported the fresh slew of Amazon layoffs on October 7, 2026.

These job losses come after recurrent workforce cuts totaled 30,000, beginning last year and continuing early into 2026. Coincidentally, the devastating news hit employees in the retail unit as promotions for Amazon’s biggest shopping event, ‘Prime Big Deal Days,’ kicked off on Tuesday. The promotional event will run through October 6-7, 2026, ahead of the upcoming holiday season.

Amazon addresses latest cuts as employees speak out

Some workers impacted by Wednesday’s cuts have since spoken to Reuters and shared messages from their internal Slack channels addressing the new development. Business Insider also viewed these messages. The channel is believed to have nearly 37,000 members, and was instantly flooded with severance-related questions. Many reportedly also asked about access to internal job postings and whether more layoff notifications were in the pipeline.

According to reports from Reuters and Business Insider based on the messages viewed by both international outlets, these messages spanned several business units, including customer service, marketplace support, and engineering roles in the company’s retail business.

Employees across the United States, India and the United Kingdom were hit with the job-related heartbreak, the international media reports added.

Consequently, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters in an emailed statement, “We’ve ​adjusted parts of our Stores business because we believe this structure ​will better enable us to deliver on our priorities.”

Jeff Bezos recently defended Amazon’s previous mass layoffs

The Amazon founder and executive chairman defended the repeated company layoffs while speaking to Fox News. Airing on October 7 (US time), the interview captured Jeff Bezos attributing the firm’s broader restructuring plan involving a workforce reduction of 30,000 roles to over-hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We really grew our head count,” he told Fox, alluding to how the company doubled down on hiring when online shopping demand boomed as governments pushed for a sudden shift to working from home during a global emergency.

He continued, “People were staying home, and they were ordering, and it was an incredible, stressful period for us, by the way… ‘The whole team worked extremely hard and did so much, but we really grew our headcount.'”