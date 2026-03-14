Laura Loomer, a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, arrived in India for the first time ever this week. The MAGA influencer was invited to speak at India Today Conclave 2026 on the subject “Death to Islamic Terrorism: The Trump Approach.”

Doubling down on her stance against Muslims, the self-described proud Islamophobe” branded Pakistan as the biggest exporter of “Islamic terrorism” in the world.

When questioned about why Trump was close to a country like Pakistan while waging a war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, she asserted that the US shouldn’t be cosying up to the “openly Jihadist government.” Alluding to the US president’s travels to “Islamic nations” like Qatar and many more, the Trump loyalist said she remained an outspoken critic of the administration’s decision to cosy up to such countries.

As is already publicly known to the global audience, Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have made it to the news for sharing one too many cordial interactions just this past year. The POTUS has repeatedly taken credit for resolving tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in India and the country’s subsequent punitive Operation Sindoor targeting Pakistan-based terror infrastructures.

Although has rejected claims of any third part intervention, Trump even ended up putting Sharif on spot at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting last month, claiming that the Pak leader had told him that 35 million people would have died if he hadn’t intervened in stopping the war between the South Asian neighbouring countries.

Laura Loomer sees terrorism and Islam as being synonymous to each other

In addition to making comments like “All terrorism, for the most part, is coming from Pakistan,” Loomer ended up directly equating it with Islam.

Reiterating her stance on the religion, as also highlighted in many of her tweets online, she called it “cancer” to the world, while calling out several Muslim policy makers and politicians across the world, including Shabana Mahmood, Secretary of State for the Home Department in the UK, New York City’s very own recently appointed Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Minnesota’s Representative Ilhan Omar.

She even went on to allude to how a Pakistani man was recently found guilty of plotting to assassinate Trump and other US officials, alongside his ties to the Iranian government’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As per the revelations laid out by US authorities, the man identified as Asif Merchant arrived in the US from Pakistan in April 2024 after spending time in Iran.

In addition to name-dropping Merchant, she also recollected the reports of a recent Texas bar mass shooting, which led to the deaths of multiple university students in Austin, including Indian-origin Savitha Shan. Authorities identified the shooting suspect as a Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized American citizen from Senegal while probing the case as a possible act of terrorism.

He was reported to be wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah” during the attack launched a day after the US-Israel joint airstrikes in Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.