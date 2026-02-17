US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued an official letter over the week, telling the US Congress they have released all documents that the Department of Justice (DOJ) needed to reveal in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The letter in question particularly came after the Justice Department unsealed over 3 million additional pages of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on January 30, 2026.

“The Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories,” Bondi and Blanche highlighted in the letter, which was meant as an updated report on the status of the Epstein Files release.

Giving ample reasons for the redactions made in the documents, the duo especially foregrounded that the files laid out a list of hundreds of bigwigs, even if mentioned at least once in the unsealed documents.

This included government officials and “politically exposed” individuals referenced in some or the other capacity. Consequently, top US politicians like US President Donald Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and even the Bidens alongside Kamala Harris made it to the list.

Tech moguls like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were also included. Additionally, celebrities from the entertainment industry, such as Robert De Niro, Beyonce and Jay-Z were brought up as well.

Disclaimer: Mere naming of a person in the emails or Epstein Files does not mean any proof of malice. These emails have been accessed from the official sources released by the US government online.

Epstein Files: Full list of names

The full list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named in the Epstein Files trove outed by the DOJ so far includes all persons where “(1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once,” the letter states. It also points out that these hundreds of names appeared in the so-called files in a “wide variety of contexts.”

And so, while some popular names have been seen engaging in extensive direct email contact with Epstein or his ex-girlfriend/accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, others are mentioned only in a portion of the document, including press reporting unrelated to the two convicted people.

The list is as follows: