US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued an official letter over the week, telling the US Congress they have released all documents that the Department of Justice (DOJ) needed to reveal in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. 

The letter in question particularly came after the Justice Department unsealed over 3 million additional pages of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on January 30, 2026.

“The Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories,” Bondi and Blanche highlighted in the letter, which was meant as an updated report on the status of the Epstein Files release.

Giving ample reasons for the redactions made in the documents, the duo especially foregrounded that the files laid out a list of hundreds of bigwigs, even if mentioned at least once in the unsealed documents.

This included government officials and “politically exposed” individuals referenced in some or the other capacity. Consequently, top US politicians like US President Donald Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and even the Bidens alongside Kamala Harris made it to the list. 

Tech moguls like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were also included. Additionally, celebrities from the entertainment industry, such as Robert De Niro, Beyonce and Jay-Z were brought up as well.

Disclaimer: Mere naming of a person in the emails or Epstein Files does not mean any proof of malice. These emails have been accessed from the official sources released by the US government online.

Epstein Files: Full list of names

The full list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named in the Epstein Files trove outed by the DOJ so far includes all persons where “(1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once,” the letter states. It also points out that these hundreds of names appeared in the so-called files in a “wide variety of contexts.”

And so, while some popular names have been seen engaging in extensive direct email contact with Epstein or his ex-girlfriend/accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, others are mentioned only in a portion of the document, including press reporting unrelated to the two convicted people.

The list is as follows:

  1. Alexander Acosta
  2. Gloria Allred
  3. Julian Assange
  4. Vincent Babino
  5. Steve Bannon
  6. Xavier Becerra
  7. Beyonce
  8. Hunter Biden
  9. Laura Birger
  10. Leon Black
  11. Antony Blinken
  12. Pam Bondi
  13. Stephen E Boyd
  14. John Brennan
  15. Sean Buckley
  16. George W Bush
  17. Tom Carper
  18. Cher
  19. Bill Clinton
  20. George Clooney
  21. Brian Colleran
  22. Maureen Comey
  23. Bill Cosby
  24. Alan Dershowitz
  25. Barry Diller
  26. Kathleen Dupont
  27. John Eisenberg
  28. Rahm Emmanuel
  29. Stephen Feinberg
  30. Michael Flynn
  31. Edward Friedland
  32. Bill Gates
  33. Rudy Giuliani
  34. Nikki Haley
  35. Orin Hatch
  36. Tony Higgins
  37. Eric Holder
  38. Mark Hosenball
  39. Sarah Huckabee
  40. Calre Iveagh
  41. Henry Jarecki
  42. Miriam Adelson
  43. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
  44. Strauss Aurdrey
  45. Alex Baldwin
  46. Ehud Barak
  47. Lanna Belohlavek
  48. Jeff Bezos
  49. Jill Biden
  50. David Bistricer
  51. Tony Blair
  52. Cory Booker
  53. Ric Bradshaw
  54. John Brockman
  55. Gerald Bull
  56. Jeb Bush
  57. Russell Capone
  58. Fidel Castro
  59. Noam Chomsky
  60. Chelsea Clinton
  61. Kurt Cobain
  62. Linda Collins
  63. George Conway
  64. Omar Daza
  65. Ron Desantis
  66. Phil Donahue
  67. George Economou
  68. Elizabeth II
  69. Jeffrey Epstein
  70. Sarah Ferguson
  71. Mark Foley
  72. Phillip Frost
  73. Melinda Gates
  74. Dan Goldman
  75. Kamala Harris
  76. Rony Hawk
  77. Stanley Ho
  78. Andreesen Horowitz
  79. Steny Hoyer
  80. Florence Hutner
  81. Michael Jackson
  82. Jay-Z
  83. Woody Allen
  84. Arthur Edward Rory Guinness
  85. Stephanie Avakian
  86. Doug Band
  87. William Barr
  88. Geoffrey Berman
  89. Ashley Biden
  90. Joe Biden
  91. Marc Bistricer
  92. Todd Blanche
  93. John Bolton
  94. Bono
  95. David Bowdich
  96. Richard Branson
  97. Jean Luc Brunel
  98. George Bush Jr
  99. Patrick Byrne
  100. Tucker Carlson
  101. Dick Cheny
  102. Jay Clayton
  103. Hillary Clinton
  104. Michael Cohen
  105. James Comey
  106. David Copperfield
  107. Robert De Niro
  108. Princess of Wales Diana
  109. Rebekah Donaleski
  110. Michael Egauger
  111. Keith Ellison
  112. Germann Erben
  113. Mark Filip
  114. Marius Fortelni
  115. Merrick Garland
  116. Timothy Geithner
  117. Lindsey Graham
  118. Joshua Harrish
  119. Howard Heiss
  120. Reid Hoffman
  121. Michael Horowitz
  122. Mike Huckabee
  123. Kjell Inge Rokke
  124. Mick Jagger
  125. Pramila Jayapal
  126. Hakeem Jeffries
  127. Janis Joplin
  128. Robert F Kennedy Jr
  129. Carl Kline
  130. Jared Kushner
  131. Jay Lefkowitz
  132. Jack Lew
  133. Zoe Lofgren
  134. Lord Robert May
  135. Nancy Mace
  136. James Margolin
  137. Thomas Massie
  138. Theresa May
  139. Mark Meadows
  140. Nathan Milikowski
  141. Alison Mose
  142. William Mook
  143. Mick Mulvaney
  144. Jerry Nadler
  145. Benjamin Netanyahu
  146. Michelle Obama
  147. Mehmet Oz
  148. Kash Patel
  149. Nancy Peosi
  150. John Phelan
  151. Tony Podesta
  152. Pope John Paul II
  153. Elvis Presley
  154. Prince Philip
  155. Dan Quayle
  156. Brett Ratner
  157. Joseph Recarey
  158. Tom Reynolds
  159. Terje Rod-Larsen
  160. Mitt Romeny
  161. Rod Rosenstein
  162. John Roth
  163. Marc Rowan
  164. Kathy Ruemmler
  165. Ben Sasse
  166. Janis Schenberg
  167. Amy Schumer
  168. Tim Scott
  169. Jeff Sessions
  170. Gretchen Shappert
  171. Edward Snowden
  172. Kevin Spacey
  173. Debbie Stabenow
  174. Kenneth Starr
  175. Petter Stordalen
  176. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem
  177. Hank Johnson
  178. John Kasich
  179. John Kerry
  180. Barry Krisher
  181. Jon Kyl
  182. Jeremy Lefroy
  183. Monica Lewinsky
  184. Jessica Lonergan
  185. Howard Lutnick
  186. Ed Markey
  187. Ghislaine Maxwell
  188. John McCain
  189. Robert Menendez
  190. Michael Milken
  191. Lisa Monaco
  192. Jared Moskowitz
  193. Rupert Murdoch
  194. Janet Napolitano
  195. Gavin Newsom
  196. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
  197. Sophia Papapetru
  198. Ron Paul
  199. Mike Pence
  200. Stacey Plaskett
  201. Lara Pomerantz
  202. Susan Pope
  203. Lisa Marie Presley
  204. JB Pritzker
  205. Jamie Raskin
  206. Chad Readler
  207. Michael Reiter
  208. Susan Rice
  209. Matthew Rogers
  210. Nicolas Roos
  211. Diana Ross
  212. Timothy Routch
  213. Howard Rubenstein
  214. Paul Ryan
  215. Mary Gay Scanlon
  216. Adam Schiff
  217. Chuck Schumer
  218. Jay Sekulow
  219. Yitzhak Shamir
  220. Tomothy Shea
  221. Alex Soros
  222. Eliot Spitzer
  223. Jes Staley
  224. Jens Stoltenberg
  225. Glenn Straub
  226. Larry Summers
  227. Alex Jones
  228. John Kendall Rowlands
  229. Ro Khanna
  230. Larry Kudlow
  231. Lady Victoria Hervey
  232. Leonard Leo
  233. Ted Lieu
  234. Howard Lorber
  235. Loretta Lynch
  236. Coreen Mao
  237. Meghan Markle
  238. Robert Maxwell
  239. Nicole McFarland
  240. Alyssa Milano
  241. Steve Mnuchin
  242. Marilyn Monroe
  243. Robert S Mueller III
  244. Elon Musk
  245. Larry Nassar
  246. Barack Obama
  247. Rosie O’Donnell
  248. Daniel Parker
  249. Diego Pestana
  250. Lee Plourde
  251. Mike Pompeo
  252. Samantha Power
  253. Duke of Sussex Prince Harry
  254. Thomas Pritzker
  255. John Ratcliffe
  256. Ronald Reagan
  257. Janet Reno
  258. Bill Richardson
  259. Andrew Rorhbach
  260. Jeffrey Rosen
  261. Alexander Rossmiller
  262. Karl Rove
  263. Marco Rubio
  264. Pierre Salinger
  265. John Scarola
  266. Martin Schlaff
  267. Stephen Schwarzman
  268. Adrienne Senatore
  269. Ben Shapiro
  270. Daniel Siad
  271. George Soros
  272. Bruce Springsteen
  273. Keir Starmer
  274. Gunhild Stordalen
  275. Barbara Streisand
  276. Eric Swalwell
  277. William Sweeney Jr
  278. Peter Thiel
  279. Ivanka Trump
  280. JD Vance
  281. Kevin Warsh
  282. Damian Williams
  283. Ron Wyden
  284. Jeff Zucker
  285. Marjorie Taylor Green
  286. Carol Thomas-Jacobs
  287. Melania Trump
  288. Marie Villafana
  289. Abigail Wexner
  290. Michael Wolff
  291. Mark Yung
  292. Mark Zuckerberg
  293. Margaret Thatcher
  294. Donald Trump
  295. Chris Tucker
  296. Richard Walker
  297. Les Wexner
  298. Stanley Woodward
  299. Paolo Zampolli
  300. Joseph Pecorino