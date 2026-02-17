US Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche issued an official letter over the week, telling the US Congress they have released all documents that the Department of Justice (DOJ) needed to reveal in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
The letter in question particularly came after the Justice Department unsealed over 3 million additional pages of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on January 30, 2026.
“The Department released all ‘records, documents, communications and investigative materials in the possession of the Department’ that ‘relate to’ any of nine different categories,” Bondi and Blanche highlighted in the letter, which was meant as an updated report on the status of the Epstein Files release.
Giving ample reasons for the redactions made in the documents, the duo especially foregrounded that the files laid out a list of hundreds of bigwigs, even if mentioned at least once in the unsealed documents.
This included government officials and “politically exposed” individuals referenced in some or the other capacity. Consequently, top US politicians like US President Donald Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and even the Bidens alongside Kamala Harris made it to the list.
Tech moguls like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg were also included. Additionally, celebrities from the entertainment industry, such as Robert De Niro, Beyonce and Jay-Z were brought up as well.
Disclaimer: Mere naming of a person in the emails or Epstein Files does not mean any proof of malice. These emails have been accessed from the official sources released by the US government online.
Epstein Files: Full list of names
The full list of all government officials and politically exposed persons named in the Epstein Files trove outed by the DOJ so far includes all persons where “(1) they are or were a government official or politically exposed person and (2) their name appears in the files released under the Act at least once,” the letter states. It also points out that these hundreds of names appeared in the so-called files in a “wide variety of contexts.”
And so, while some popular names have been seen engaging in extensive direct email contact with Epstein or his ex-girlfriend/accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, others are mentioned only in a portion of the document, including press reporting unrelated to the two convicted people.
The list is as follows:
- Alexander Acosta
- Gloria Allred
- Julian Assange
- Vincent Babino
- Steve Bannon
- Xavier Becerra
- Beyonce
- Hunter Biden
- Laura Birger
- Leon Black
- Antony Blinken
- Pam Bondi
- Stephen E Boyd
- John Brennan
- Sean Buckley
- George W Bush
- Tom Carper
- Cher
- Bill Clinton
- George Clooney
- Brian Colleran
- Maureen Comey
- Bill Cosby
- Alan Dershowitz
- Barry Diller
- Kathleen Dupont
- John Eisenberg
- Rahm Emmanuel
- Stephen Feinberg
- Michael Flynn
- Edward Friedland
- Bill Gates
- Rudy Giuliani
- Nikki Haley
- Orin Hatch
- Tony Higgins
- Eric Holder
- Mark Hosenball
- Sarah Huckabee
- Calre Iveagh
- Henry Jarecki
- Miriam Adelson
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
- Strauss Aurdrey
- Alex Baldwin
- Ehud Barak
- Lanna Belohlavek
- Jeff Bezos
- Jill Biden
- David Bistricer
- Tony Blair
- Cory Booker
- Ric Bradshaw
- John Brockman
- Gerald Bull
- Jeb Bush
- Russell Capone
- Fidel Castro
- Noam Chomsky
- Chelsea Clinton
- Kurt Cobain
- Linda Collins
- George Conway
- Omar Daza
- Ron Desantis
- Phil Donahue
- George Economou
- Elizabeth II
- Jeffrey Epstein
- Sarah Ferguson
- Mark Foley
- Phillip Frost
- Melinda Gates
- Dan Goldman
- Kamala Harris
- Rony Hawk
- Stanley Ho
- Andreesen Horowitz
- Steny Hoyer
- Florence Hutner
- Michael Jackson
- Jay-Z
- Woody Allen
- Arthur Edward Rory Guinness
- Stephanie Avakian
- Doug Band
- William Barr
- Geoffrey Berman
- Ashley Biden
- Joe Biden
- Marc Bistricer
- Todd Blanche
- John Bolton
- Bono
- David Bowdich
- Richard Branson
- Jean Luc Brunel
- George Bush Jr
- Patrick Byrne
- Tucker Carlson
- Dick Cheny
- Jay Clayton
- Hillary Clinton
- Michael Cohen
- James Comey
- David Copperfield
- Robert De Niro
- Princess of Wales Diana
- Rebekah Donaleski
- Michael Egauger
- Keith Ellison
- Germann Erben
- Mark Filip
- Marius Fortelni
- Merrick Garland
- Timothy Geithner
- Lindsey Graham
- Joshua Harrish
- Howard Heiss
- Reid Hoffman
- Michael Horowitz
- Mike Huckabee
- Kjell Inge Rokke
- Mick Jagger
- Pramila Jayapal
- Hakeem Jeffries
- Janis Joplin
- Robert F Kennedy Jr
- Carl Kline
- Jared Kushner
- Jay Lefkowitz
- Jack Lew
- Zoe Lofgren
- Lord Robert May
- Nancy Mace
- James Margolin
- Thomas Massie
- Theresa May
- Mark Meadows
- Nathan Milikowski
- Alison Mose
- William Mook
- Mick Mulvaney
- Jerry Nadler
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Michelle Obama
- Mehmet Oz
- Kash Patel
- Nancy Peosi
- John Phelan
- Tony Podesta
- Pope John Paul II
- Elvis Presley
- Prince Philip
- Dan Quayle
- Brett Ratner
- Joseph Recarey
- Tom Reynolds
- Terje Rod-Larsen
- Mitt Romeny
- Rod Rosenstein
- John Roth
- Marc Rowan
- Kathy Ruemmler
- Ben Sasse
- Janis Schenberg
- Amy Schumer
- Tim Scott
- Jeff Sessions
- Gretchen Shappert
- Edward Snowden
- Kevin Spacey
- Debbie Stabenow
- Kenneth Starr
- Petter Stordalen
- Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem
- Hank Johnson
- John Kasich
- John Kerry
- Barry Krisher
- Jon Kyl
- Jeremy Lefroy
- Monica Lewinsky
- Jessica Lonergan
- Howard Lutnick
- Ed Markey
- Ghislaine Maxwell
- John McCain
- Robert Menendez
- Michael Milken
- Lisa Monaco
- Jared Moskowitz
- Rupert Murdoch
- Janet Napolitano
- Gavin Newsom
- Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
- Sophia Papapetru
- Ron Paul
- Mike Pence
- Stacey Plaskett
- Lara Pomerantz
- Susan Pope
- Lisa Marie Presley
- JB Pritzker
- Jamie Raskin
- Chad Readler
- Michael Reiter
- Susan Rice
- Matthew Rogers
- Nicolas Roos
- Diana Ross
- Timothy Routch
- Howard Rubenstein
- Paul Ryan
- Mary Gay Scanlon
- Adam Schiff
- Chuck Schumer
- Jay Sekulow
- Yitzhak Shamir
- Tomothy Shea
- Alex Soros
- Eliot Spitzer
- Jes Staley
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Glenn Straub
- Larry Summers
- Alex Jones
- John Kendall Rowlands
- Ro Khanna
- Larry Kudlow
- Lady Victoria Hervey
- Leonard Leo
- Ted Lieu
- Howard Lorber
- Loretta Lynch
- Coreen Mao
- Meghan Markle
- Robert Maxwell
- Nicole McFarland
- Alyssa Milano
- Steve Mnuchin
- Marilyn Monroe
- Robert S Mueller III
- Elon Musk
- Larry Nassar
- Barack Obama
- Rosie O’Donnell
- Daniel Parker
- Diego Pestana
- Lee Plourde
- Mike Pompeo
- Samantha Power
- Duke of Sussex Prince Harry
- Thomas Pritzker
- John Ratcliffe
- Ronald Reagan
- Janet Reno
- Bill Richardson
- Andrew Rorhbach
- Jeffrey Rosen
- Alexander Rossmiller
- Karl Rove
- Marco Rubio
- Pierre Salinger
- John Scarola
- Martin Schlaff
- Stephen Schwarzman
- Adrienne Senatore
- Ben Shapiro
- Daniel Siad
- George Soros
- Bruce Springsteen
- Keir Starmer
- Gunhild Stordalen
- Barbara Streisand
- Eric Swalwell
- William Sweeney Jr
- Peter Thiel
- Ivanka Trump
- JD Vance
- Kevin Warsh
- Damian Williams
- Ron Wyden
- Jeff Zucker
- Marjorie Taylor Green
- Carol Thomas-Jacobs
- Melania Trump
- Marie Villafana
- Abigail Wexner
- Michael Wolff
- Mark Yung
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Margaret Thatcher
- Donald Trump
- Chris Tucker
- Richard Walker
- Les Wexner
- Stanley Woodward
- Paolo Zampolli
- Joseph Pecorino