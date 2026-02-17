Former US President Barack Obama recently reignited global interest in the topic of extra-terrestrial life after acknowledging that aliens could very well exist.

He, however, firmly rejected long-standing conspiracy theories claiming that the US government has secret evidence or hidden extra-terrestrials at locations such as ‘Area 51’.

The comments came during an interview on the popular ‘No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen’ podcast, where Obama was asked directly whether he believes aliens are real. In response, he said, “They’re real, but I haven’t seen them,” a remark that quickly went viral on social media.

What is known about ‘Area 51’?

In addition to affirming that life beyond Earth is plausible, Obama made it clear that he had never personally encountered evidence of extra-terrestrial beings and that no such beings were being housed at the Nevada military installation known as Area 51.

He joked that unless there’s a “huge conspiracy” to hide such information even from the President of the United States, there’s no underground facility filled with alien craft or beings at the site.

‘There is a statistical likelihood…’

Following the initial interview, Obama took to Instagram to clarify his remarks and put them into context. He explained that his comment about aliens being real was intended to reflect the statistical likelihood of life existing elsewhere in the vast universe, a notion supported by many scientists, but stressed that there is no verified evidence of alien contact with Earth.

He also reiterated that during his presidency, no credible documentation emerged showing that aliens had visited or communicated with humans.

Area 51, long a focal point of UFO and alien conspiracies, has been at the centre of public fascination for decades.

Though much speculation has surrounded it, officials have maintained that the base is primarily used for testing experimental aircraft and advanced technologies, not hiding crashed UFOs or alien remains.

Obama’s comments aligned with this official stance and further dispelled exaggerated theories about secret government cover-ups.