Bending Spoons has laid off a large part of the Airtable team. The company has not disclosed the number of employees affected by the layoffs.Federico Simionato, product leader at Bending Spoons, announced the job cuts in a post on X, saying the company believes smaller teams can work faster and deliver better results.

“Today we’re laying off a large part of the Airtable team. This is not a reflection of their work but a reflection of our deep belief that small teams ship more and better,” Simionato wrote.

He also outlined plans to speed up product development and improve Airtable’s services, including its artificial intelligence tools and infrastructure.

Today we’re laying off a large part of the Airtable team. This is not a reflection of their work but a reflection of our deep belief that small teams ship more and better. For Airtable, better is about to look like: – A new Core team shipping your top requests monthly (already 30+ shipped in 3 weeks) – Upgraded Omni, Airtable Canvas, a stronger MCP, and BYO agents, coming soon – New Performance and Infra teams focusing on speeding up bases and increasing limits on records, fields, and syncs To everyone leaving: thank you. If you’re hiring, these are excellent people and worth a call. — Federico Simionato (@fedesimio) October 12, 2026

Bending Spoons plans product upgrades

Simionato said Airtable would introduce a new Core team to deliver customers’ top requests every month. He added that the team had already shipped more than 30 updates in three weeks.

The company also plans to upgrade Omni, Airtable Canvas and its Model Context Protocol (MCP) capabilities. It is also preparing support for bring-your-own agents, allowing users to bring their preferred artificial intelligence agents into their workflows.

New Performance and Infrastructure teams will focus on improving the speed of Airtable bases and increasing limits on records, fields and syncs.

Simionato also thanked employees leaving the company and encouraged other employers to consider hiring them. “To everyone leaving: thank you. If you’re hiring, these are excellent people and worth a call,” he wrote.

Bending Spoons agrees to acquire Airtable for $1.285 billion

Bending Spoons announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Airtable in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.285 billion in enterprise value. Including Airtable’s existing net cash and cash equivalents, the deal implies an equity value of approximately $2.25 billion.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies. It is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close later in 2026. Until the deal closes, both companies will continue to operate independently.

Airtable reported annual recurring revenue of approximately $480 million as of June 2026, representing year-on-year growth of more than 20%.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Airtable into Bending Spoons,” said Luca Ferrari, chief executive officer and co-founder of Bending Spoons.

“Airtable is a pioneering brand reshaping how teams organize data and manage critical workflows. The value being delivered is reflected in annual recurring revenue growing over 20% YoY to approximately $480 million as of June 2026, and joining forces with Bending Spoons will accelerate innovation even further. We’re committed to investing in Airtable for the long run, and doubling down on its core strength: bringing teams and workflows together in one flexible workspace. We plan to expand what can be done across the full spectrum of work and make Airtable even more valuable to customers at every scale.”

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Airtable co-founder and chief executive officer Howie Liu said the partnership would provide the company with resources and long-term support to develop its platform.

“When we founded Airtable in 2013, we set out to share the magic of building software with more people—to put the power to create apps in the hands of anyone, regardless of technical skill,” Liu said.

“Today, more than 500,000 organizations, including 80% of the Fortune 100, rely on Airtable to power their most critical work. Partnering with Bending Spoons gives us the resources and the long-term commitment Airtable needs to pursue that vision even more boldly as we build the AI-native platform of the future.”

Bending Spoons’ acquisition strategy

Bending Spoons acquires digital businesses and restructures their operations to improve efficiency, product development and earnings. Its approach can include reorganising teams, upgrading technology, redesigning user interfaces and changing marketing and monetisation strategies.

The company said it has followed this strategy for more than a decade and has never sold a material business. Its portfolio includes AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, Harvest, komoot, Remini, StreamYard, Vimeo and WeTransfer. It acquired AOL in January 2026 and Eventbrite in March 2026.

The Airtable deal is its first acquisition since its Nasdaq listing on July 1, 2026.Bending Spoons said it served more than 500 million monthly active users and over 9 million monthly paying customers in March 2026. Founded in 2013, Airtable combines spreadsheet-style features with database capabilities to help businesses build applications and manage workflows without extensive coding. The company said more than 500,000 organisations use its platform, including 80% of Fortune 100 companies. Its tools support functions such as product management, marketing operations and workflow automation.