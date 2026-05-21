As the United States is going all out with its artificial intelligence push following President Donald Trump’s recent China visit, Jensen Huang has laid out what he believes is at stake for the US in the global AI race. Speaking to Fox News after NVIDIA posted blockbuster earnings, Huang said Trump’s AI vision goes far beyond semiconductors and is centered on ensuring American dominance across the entire AI ecosystem.

.@nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: "@POTUS would like us to win in every aspect of AI… he's been very clear that he would like American companies to win around the world." pic.twitter.com/2DRLIkMIbs — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 21, 2026

“The president would like us to win in every aspect of AI,” Huang said during the interview. “Remember, NVIDIA is AI, and the reason we’re part of the AI industry, AI is a five-layer cake. It includes energy and chips, infrastructure, models, and then the applications that run on top.”

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Huang stressed that the US cannot afford to lead in only one part of the AI chain. “The United States has to be absolutely certain and determined that to lead the world in every aspect, every layer of that five-layer cake, from energy, of course, from chips, of course. And so all of these five layers are part of the new AI industry,” he said.

‘American companies should win around the world’

Huang also said Trump has consistently pushed for American AI companies to remain globally dominant, arguing that technological leadership directly translates into economic and geopolitical influence.

“The president has been very clear he would like NVIDIA to, on the one hand, make sure that American technology and American companies have the benefit of the latest of NVIDIA and the most of NVIDIA, and that’s surely the case,” Huang said.

He added that the administration wants US firms to aggressively expand their global footprint. “He’s been very clear that he would like American companies to win around the world,” Huang noted.

“Winning around the world allows us to, one, export, generate revenues for the country, bring back tax dollars for the country, create jobs in America,” he said. “It allows us also to diffuse and spread the American technology stack around the world so that the rest of the world can be built on top of American technology and standards.”

According to Huang, Trump sees AI leadership not just as a business objective but as a strategic imperative tied to America’s long-term global influence.

White House weighs voluntary AI model review system

His statement comes as the White House is reportedly preparing a fresh executive order focused on advanced AI systems and their public release. According to CNN, the White House could issue the order as soon as Thursday, with the proposal centered around a voluntary government review process for new AI models before they are launched publicly.

Under the proposed framework, AI companies would temporarily share their advanced models with the government ahead of release. Sources familiar with the discussions told CNN that the duration of this pre-launch review remains a major sticking point between the administration and the industry. One version of the executive order reportedly suggested a 90-day review window before public deployment, while some AI companies are pushing for significantly shorter timelines, potentially around 14 days.

Some of the biggest players in the AI industry, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have already been in discussions with the White House regarding the proposal, according to sources familiar with the matter.