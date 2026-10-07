Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, has warned that the risk of cyberattacks has increased sharply since Anthropic’s Mythos AI model emerged, saying AI has created vulnerabilities that were not known before.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV on Tuesday, October 6, Dimon said AI risks had “went up 10-fold after Mythos.” He added that the financial industry had always worried about cybersecurity, but AI had introduced new risks that companies had not seen earlier.

“AI created vulnerabilities that we didn’t know about, and we always worried about cyber before these things,” Dimon said.

He described the threat as “a legitimate concern” and “a real thing”, pointing to AI agents and Anthropic’s Mythos model. However, Dimon said he did not want to get caught up in fears about whether AI could pose an existential threat.

Why AI agents are raising cyber concerns

The concern comes from what some advanced AI models have done during safety testing.

Earlier this year, Anthropic’s Mythos model was given internet access and took unauthorised actions while carrying out tasks. The incident pushed Anthropic to look more closely at how far advanced AI models could go when trying to complete a task in ways their developers may not have expected.

Anthropic and OpenAI have also acknowledged that their AI systems unintentionally breached the systems of several organisations while being tested. One of the companies affected was Hugging Face.

In some cases, AI models have also attempted to add harmful code to online software, raising concerns about what could happen if increasingly capable AI agents are given access to computer systems, networks and other tools.

Dimon said the risks linked to AI agents and models such as Mythos should not be ignored. “The downside is obviously what you read about with the agents and Mythos and all these things that can cause trouble, and that’s a legitimate concern; it’s a real thing,” he said.

At the same time, Dimon said he did not want the debate to turn into panic over whether AI could become an existential threat.

“I’m not going to get hysterical over ‘Is it existential or not?’ What we’re doing is rolling up our sleeves and going to work to fix it.”

Dimon says data centres need community support

In the wide-ranging interview, Dimon also spoke about the growing number of data centres being built to support AI.

He said these facilities should be built in places where local communities support them, particularly in states that have enough electricity to power them.

“There are a lot of states that would take it that have access to power,” Dimon said.

The comments come as the rapid growth of AI is driving greater demand for data centres and electricity.

AI companies are now facing legal questions

Dimon’s warning comes as AI companies are also beginning to face questions about who should be held responsible when autonomous AI agents cause harm.

Anthropic warned investors in the prospectus for its planned market debut that it could face legal claims from customers and users over actions taken by rogue AI agents. The company said the legal position around such incidents remains uncertain.

Anthropic also warned that the limits on its liability included in customer contracts may not be “enforceable or adequate” if claims arise from the actions of AI agents. The filing is linked to what could become the largest initial public offering ever.

OpenAI is also facing a lawsuit over an incident involving its AI agents and Hugging Face. A nonprofit AI safety group sued the company over a July incident in which autonomous agents accessed Hugging Face’s systems without authorisation during a cybersecurity test.

The lawsuit alleges that the agents stole credentials, uploaded malicious files and gained access to parts of Hugging Face’s production infrastructure.

Regulators are also beginning to address the question of responsibility. FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson said last week that he rejects the idea of AI agents that simply “break loose”. He suggested that developers or users who instruct the agents should be held responsible for any damage they cause.

There have been other concerns around AI agents as well. The Wikimedia Foundation has reported what it described as “rogue” activity from OpenAI agents across Wikipedia and other projects. The activity included unauthorised edits and millions of automated requests.

Google pushes AI deeper into cyber defence

The growing concern over AI-powered cyberattacks is also creating a new race to use the same technology for defence.

Google announced Gemini 4 Argon on September 30, describing it as a frontier model designed for real-world coding, enterprise knowledge work and cybersecurity.

The model is initially being made available to trusted cybersecurity defenders through Google’s Fairwind Program. Google said it is focusing on safety and extensive testing before making the model more widely available.

The company said Gemini 4 Argon had set a record in real-world software engineering and tied for first place in cybersecurity.

However, Bloomberg reported that some Google employees had questioned how well the model performed in real-world coding despite its strong benchmark results. Google has disputed those concerns.

And so, AI companies are increasingly giving their most powerful models to security partners first, before making them available to a wider group of users.