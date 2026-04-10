Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, is stepping into the consumer market with a new beverage venture alongside four business partners. The group has introduced their company, Sollos Yerba Mate, which is preparing to launch its first product next month.

The brand recently revealed its debut drink—a pineapple and coconut flavoured ready-to-drink yerba mate, a caffeinated herbal tea described as “the perfect summer drink.” The product will be sold in 12-packs starting May. Promotional material shared online shows the drink being packaged in a factory, along with visuals emphasising a relaxed, beach-inspired lifestyle.

Meaning behind the name

The company has also explained the thinking behind its name. Sollos is derived from the Spanish word for sun, “sol,” symbolizing sunrise and the beginning of the day. The reversed form, “los,” represents sunset and the day’s end. As the company described, “Together, SOLLOS captures the full cycle of the sun and that ‘It Begins Where It Ends.’”

Unlike many beverage brands that launch with multiple flavours, Sollos has chosen a different approach. The team emphasised their commitment to perfecting one recipe rather than offering variety at the start.

“In the foreseeable future Sollos will only have one recipe,” the company said. “We didn’t set out to make a flavor lineup; we set out to make the perfect drink. Most brands launch with five flavors, hoping you’ll like one of them. We spent all of our time, energy, and resources obsessing over a single recipe until it was flawless.”

Business structure and funding

Sollos Yerba Mate was incorporated in Delaware in December and later registered in Florida in January. According to filings reviewed by media outlets, the company has raised $1 million through private investment.

Barron Trump, currently a sophomore at New York University, is listed as a director along with Spencer Bernstein, Rodolfo Castello, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez. The company’s registered address is located in Palm Beach, near the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The address belongs to Jay Weitzman, a longtime Trump associate, who clarified he has no financial involvement in the venture. He explained that the registration is linked to his grandson, Spencer Bernstein, who is one of the company’s directors and resides with him.

The brand positions itself as more than just a beverage, highlighting a lifestyle influenced by outdoor living in South Florida. In its messaging, the company noted that this environment inspired the creation of a drink meant to complement an active, sun-filled lifestyle. A co-founder described Sollos as a “lifestyle beverage brand built around clean + functional ingredients,” reinforcing its focus on both wellness and branding.

Barron Trump’s growing business interests

This is Barron Trump’s first major move into the consumer goods space. He has previously explored other ventures, including a short-lived real estate company in 2024 and involvement in a cryptocurrency project. His latest step comes amid continued public attention on the Trump family’s business activities. Since Donald Trump began his second presidential term in 2025, measures have been put in place to separate his official duties from his business interests, including oversight by an external ethics adviser.