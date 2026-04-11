NASA held a press conference following Artemis II’s successful Pacific splashdown on Friday (US time). Multiple officials took centre stage after NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen safely returned to Earth, concluding their high-stakes 10-day journey around the moon and back.

Howard Hu, NASA’s Orion program manager, who loved the Star War films as a kid and would watch them with his dad, said that their latest achievement was thousands of times better than the beloved movie. Meanwhile, Rick Henfling, entry flight director for NASA’s Artemis II, confirmed that their “next mission is right around the corner.”

Amit Kshatriya, the Indian-origin associate administrator of NASA, added that the Artemis II mission played a huge role to “build confidence” in the space agency to perform similar missions in the future.

This is a developing story.