The US Air Force on Wednesday announced a new paint scheme for its executive airlift fleet, including the next-generation Air Force One. The new design uses red, white, dark blue, and gold, and will be rolled out across several senior government aircraft, Reuters reported.

The new livery replaces the iconic white-and-two-tone-blue design that has been in use since the time of John F. Kennedy. That look has been a visual symbol of the US presidency for more than 60 years.

What is special about the new design?

The updated colour palette borrows elements from a red, white and blue design proposed during the presidency of Donald Trump. That earlier plan was dropped in 2022 after the Air Force concluded that darker colours could increase heat absorption and lead to engineering and cost challenges.

The redesign will be applied to the VC-25B aircraft, the military name for the Boeing 747-8i jets that will become the next Air Force One. These aircraft are being built under a program to replace the current presidential planes, which entered service in 1990.

The project involves converting two Boeing 747-8 aircraft into highly specialised jets with advanced communications, security, and defense systems for presidential travel.

Program delays and rising costs

The Air Force One replacement program is now running about four years behind schedule, with delivery expected in 2028. Boeing originally agreed in 2018 to a $3.9 billion fixed-price contract to deliver the two aircraft. However, costs have continued to rise, and Boeing’s current expenses for the project are estimated to exceed $5 billion.

To bridge the gap until the new aircraft are ready, the US government has asked the Air Force to quickly upgrade a Boeing 747 previously used by the government of Qatar. The refurbishment work is being carried out by defense contractor L3Harris Technologies. In 2025, the United States accepted the luxury 747 jet as a gift from Qatar, and it is now being prepared for temporary use as Air Force One.

Vice presidential and senior official aircraft included

The new paint scheme will not be limited to Air Force One. Four modified Boeing 757-200 aircraft used to transport the vice president, cabinet members, members of Congress, and other senior officials will also receive the updated livery. These aircraft will be repainted during routine maintenance. According to the Air Force, one of the 757 jets has already been repainted and is expected to return to service in the coming months.

The Air Force has not explained how the new design avoids the overheating concerns that halted the earlier Trump-era proposal. The previous plan was rejected during the Biden administration, which said the darker colours could add engineering complexity, time delays, and extra costs.

In December, the Air Force purchased two used Boeing 747-8 aircraft for $400 million. These planes will be used for crew training and spare parts support as the service prepares to transition away from the aging 747-200 fleet currently used for presidential transport.