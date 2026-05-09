US President Donald Trump’s media company, which operates his social media platform Truth Social, reported a staggering net loss for the first quarter of 2023. Recording less than $1 million in total sales, Trump Media and Technology Group lost more than four hundred times as much money as it made from January to March 2026.

TMTG released its quarterly report reflecting the shocking revelations, as the MAGA leader continues to mount threats against Iran amid renewed violent clashes between the two countries in the Strait of Hormuz area. Following a previous flare-up yesterday, the US military announced the next day that it fired on two Iranian-flagged oil tankers trying to violate the ongoing US-imposed blockade of Iranian ports.

In a press release published this week, Trump Media and Technology Group reported that it generated net sales worth $871,200, marking a 6% year over year increase, while registering a $405.9 million net loss. The losses largely included “non-cash losses including unrealized losses on digital assets, digital assets pledged, and equity securities ($368.7 million), accreted interest ($11.5 million), and stock based compensation ($11.8 million).”

More information will be added.