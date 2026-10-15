Recipients of Social Security under the current Trump administration will soon witness a 3.6% benefit increase for the next year. As a result, nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries will see the 3.6% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), starting in January 2027, the Social Security Administration Press Office announced on Wednesday (US time).

In light of the administration’s new promise to American recipients, increased payments will start rolling out to about 7.3 million people receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) on December 31, 2026.

“Social Security will implement this cost-of-living adjustment for 76 million Americans, giving them greater financial stability,” said Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano. “Under President Donald J. Trump, Social Security is delivering better, faster, higher-quality service for the American people.”

The adjustment will result in $75 extra per month for the nearly 72 million people with monthly Social Security benefits and about 7.3 million who receive SSI.

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With retirees’ and disabled beneficiaries’ cost-of-living adjustment being funded by payroll tax collections from workers and their employers, the figure is set to jump from $184,500 in 2026 to $192,300 in 2027.

Concerning inflation update rolls out

The Wednesday announcement coincided with the release of the Bureau of Statistics’ latest data, which confirmed that Republicans are entering the 2026 midterm elections with the highest rate of inflation since the spring. The Guardian further illuminated that September’s inflation rate emerged as the highest recorded level before a midterm election since 1990 (aside from the Covid-19 pandemic).

For the unversed, inflation was down to 2.4% in February. However, with the Iran war starting on February 28 after the US and Israel launched a joint military action against Tehran, price spikes have become the new normal.

The national average gas price topped $4 a gallon for a total of 158 days in 2026, marking a record for the largest number of days ever recorded above $4 in a calendar year, GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan shared on X Wednesday. As of October 14, the current national average gas price was $4.3333, while diesel’s national average rate hit $6.2997, according to motor club AAA. $6.5276 was recorded as the highest average price for the latter in September.

America’s rising distrust in Trump over cost of living

A growing share of Americans have expressed qualms with President Trump and his party about the worrisome, staggering rise in the cost of living in the wake of the ongoing US war on Iran. This goes against the Republican leader originally campaigning on lowering prices before he was elected for a second term in November 2024.

Government data released on October 14 deepened the conversation surrounding the issue, showing that consumer prices had climbed at an annual rate of 3.7% in September, up from 3.4% in August. As a result, inflation hits its highest level since reaching a three-year peak of 4.2% in May. Simultaneously, gasoline prices have risen 34% from 2025, representing more than half of the overall price surges, which have especially been stimulated by the ongoing West Asia conflict. At the same time, fuel oil costs have soared 74%, with air travel prices jumping 22.4%.

Wednesday particularly led the way as a heavy day of the week this time, as the same day also saw a new Pew Research survey shedding light on some concerning developments. Released on October 14, the report found that 44% of Americans struggled to afford at least one basic necessity, including medical care, transportation, housing or food, over the past year.

Amid widespread dissatisfaction with the Trump administration’s handling of the economy, the survey further revealed that 61% of American respondents think there’s too much economic inequality in the United States. While this group was largely dominated by Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (78%), Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (42%) were also among them.

With divisive arguments emerging, Social Security Works advocacy group’s President Nancy Altman said the new inflation data shows that “as important as the Social Security COLA is, it is not keeping up with prices,” as quoted by The Associated Press.

Similarly, AARP (formerly American Association of Retired Persons) CEO Dr Myechia Minter-Jordan said, “There’s a lot on the line financially right now for older Americans — one in five have no retirement savings, and more people feel financially insecure this year than last. That makes Social Security’s cost-of-living adjustment critically important,” according to AP News.

A separate recent poll by the Financial Times/Focaldata showed that just 28% of 2,275 respondents approve of Trump’s handling of jobs and the economy, which is a pressing issue for the Republican Party during this midterm election season. Early midterm voting is already underway in some US states.

Meanwhile, just 2 in 10 respondents in the FT survey (conducted October 2-4) approved of the POTUS’ handling of inflation.

Crisis ahead for Social Security

In addition to the already raging conflicts tied to the issue, the June 2026 Social Security and Medicare trustees’ report has lifted the lid on a looming bankruptcy date if the US Congress fails to address a funding shortfall.

The report stated that combined trust funds, covering senior and disability recipients, will be insufficient to pay full benefits from 2034. After that date, incoming revenue would cover about 83% of scheduled benefits, as a permanent solution for the program remains to be passed into law.