The second largest US bank, Bank of America, has agreed to $72.5 million to victims of convicted sex offender and deceased American financier Jeffrey Epstein to settle a class action lawsuit, according to a publicly accessible New York federal court filing.

The development announced Friday followed suit other leading banks, JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, that have previously agreed to millions-worth payouts to settle similar lawsuits. Survivors of Epstein’s abuse accused these banks of facilitating and enabling the convicted pedophile’s “sex trafficking venture” and benefiting from the transactions that took place while the financier was still their customer.

This is a developing story.