Voters across the United States will elect members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the Senate and dozens of governors on Tuesday, November 3. The midterm elections will be a major test of President Donald Trump’s second term before the next presidential election in 2028.

Several Indian-American candidates are also in the race. They are contesting elections in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Ohio, New York and Los Angeles, seeking positions in Congress, state legislatures, the governor’s office, the attorney general’s office and the mayor’s office.

Indian-American lawmakers face a shrinking presence in the House

Six Indian-Americans currently serve in the House of Representatives, and all are Democrats. They are Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Shri Thanedar and Suhas Subramanyam, according to IANS.

However, its numbers are expected to fall after the elections. Krishnamoorthi is running for an open Senate seat in Illinois, while Thanedar is leaving the House.

This means the group could have only four members after January unless Amish Shah or Pia Dandiya wins a House seat.

Two other Indian-American lawmakers are also facing challenges from candidates of Indian origin. Khanna is running against Republican Ritesh Tandon, while Jayapal faces Republican Nirav Sheth, IANS reported.

Indian-American voters have traditionally favoured Democrats. A survey conducted this summer by AAPI Data and AAPI Vote found that they preferred Democratic House candidates over Republican candidates by 66% to 18%.

Arizona: Amish Shah takes on Trump-backed Jay Feely

One of the key House races involving an Indian-American candidate is in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District, where Democrat Amish Shah is facing Republican Jay Feely.

Shah, an emergency-room doctor, narrowly lost the seat to Republican David Schweikert in 2024, according to IANS.

This time, Shah defeated three rivals in the Democratic primary, South Asian Herald reported. He will now face Feely, a former NFL kicker who has received Trump’s support.

The race has become more favourable to Shah in some election forecasts. On October 15, Inside Elections changed its rating from a toss-up to “tilt Democratic”.

Cook Political Report rates the contest as “lean Democratic”, while Sabato’s Crystal Ball considers it a toss-up, the Indian Express reported.

The outcome could help decide whether Democrats can regain control of the House.

Florida: Pia Dandiya fights for an open House seat

Democrat Pia Dandiya is contesting Florida’s 22nd Congressional District against Republican Casey Askar.

The seat is open following redistricting, which changed the boundaries of electoral districts.

Dandiya was born and raised in Palm Beach County. She began her career as a teacher before becoming a high school principal in Harlem, according to her campaign website, as cited by Eastern Eye.

The Democratic Party has added both Dandiya and Shah to its Red to Blue programme. The initiative provides organisational and fundraising support to Democratic candidates contesting Republican-leaning districts.

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The race remains closely contested. Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball rate it a toss-up, while Inside Elections says the seat leans Republican.

PollingForecast gives Dandiya a 56% chance of winning, while Call the Map gives Askar a 54% chance.

Early voting in Palm Beach County will continue until November 1, with voting available at 28 locations.

Ohio: Vivek Ramaswamy faces a close governor’s race

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, the former presidential candidate backed by Trump, is among the most high-profile Indian-American candidates in the elections.

He is running for governor of Ohio against Democrat Amy Acton, the state’s former health director. The winner will succeed Republican Mike DeWine, who cannot seek another term because of term limits.

Neither Ramaswamy nor Acton has previously held elected office. Despite Ohio’s recent Republican leanings, the race appears closer than expected.

A poll roundup by DeFiRate found that a New York Times/Siena poll conducted between September 22 and October 1 put Acton ahead of Ramaswamy by 49% to 45% among likely voters.

A CNN/SSRS poll gave Acton a bigger lead of 50% to 42%, while a Suffolk University poll for the USA Today network put her ahead by 50% to 41%.

However, a more recent poll conducted on October 5 and 6 showed Ramaswamy leading Acton by 45% to 43%. This ended a run of five polls that had favoured Acton, according to the roundup.

New York: Saritha Komatireddy challenges Letitia James

Republican Saritha Komatireddy is challenging New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking a third term.

Komatireddy is a former federal prosecutor and a Harvard Law School graduate. She also worked as a law clerk for Brett Kavanaugh when he was an appeals court judge, according to Fox News.

A Siena University poll conducted in September gave James a lead of 52% to 39%. Her lead had fallen by five percentage points from August, although Fox News noted that the poll’s margin of error was around four percentage points. The change should therefore be treated with caution.

A separate poll commissioned by Komatireddy’s campaign and reported by the New York Post put James ahead by 50.7% to 44.7%. Komatireddy has accused James of failing to act against Medicaid fraud.

Early voting in New York begins on October 24.

Los Angeles: Nithya Raman takes on Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman is challenging Mayor Karen Bass in a runoff election scheduled for November.

The two advanced to the runoff after neither secured a majority in the nonpartisan primary held on June 2, according to Ballotpedia.

Bass is the first sitting mayor of Los Angeles to face a runoff since 2005.

Raman, who won her city council seat with support from the Democratic Socialists of America, entered the mayoral race late after initially endorsing Bass, the Associated Press reported.

She later moved ahead of Republican candidate Spencer Pratt, a former reality television personality, as more ballots were counted.

The election could make history for both candidates. Bass is the first Black woman to serve as Los Angeles mayor. Raman could become the city’s first South Asian woman mayor, the Associated Press reported.

Vote centres in Los Angeles County will open on October 24.

Texas: Pooja Sethi and Sandeep Srivastava seek state House seats

Two Indian-American Democrats are also contesting seats in the Texas House of Representatives.

In House District 47, Pooja Sethi is running for election. If she wins, she would become the first Hindu and the first Indian-American to serve in the Texas Legislature.

In House District 66, Democrat Sandeep Srivastava is facing Republican Matt Shaheen, who chairs the House Elections Committee.

Shaheen won 61.1% of the vote in 2024, making the contest difficult for Srivastava.

Srivastava also lost a congressional election in 2024 to Republican Keith Self, receiving 37.5% of the vote against Self’s 62.5%.

What is at stake in the US midterm elections?

Midterm elections take place halfway through a president’s four-year term. The party holding the White House usually loses seats in Congress during these elections.

According to an analysis by the Cook Political Report, the president’s party has lost seats in the House of Representatives in 18 of the 20 midterm elections held since the end of the Second World War.

Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress, but their majority in the House is very narrow. Early voting has already begun in several states.

The political mood appears to be moving in favour of Democrats

Democrats need to gain just three seats to take control of the House, according to an analysis by Bruce Mehlman that cited Cook Political Report.

Winning the Senate will be more difficult. Democrats would need to defeat Republicans in at least four Senate races, including two in states that Trump won by double-digit margins in 2024.

Prediction market Kalshi gave Democrats a 90% chance of winning the House and a 63% chance of winning the Senate as of October 16.