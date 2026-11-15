Flight disruptions spilled into the weekend in the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday. As of Saturday night EST, flight delays within, into, or out of the US were 8,184, while total cancellations within, into, or out of the country stood at 6,532, according to FlightAware. The flight tracker also said that more than 530 flights scheduled for Sunday were already cancelled, Reuters reported.

FlightAware’s Misery Map further showed Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, Texas’ Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Denver International Airport, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina were among the most affected air travel hubs in the US on Saturday morning.

Major carriers in the country, such as Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines, cancelled about 25% of their flights, while JetBlue cancelled nearly 45%, on Saturday, according to Reuters.

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As the disruption persisted over the weekend despite the FAA lifting the Friday ground stop later that evening, some college football teams in the US were also stranded before games scheduled for Saturday. Most sporting events eventually returned to normal on Saturday after the ground stop disrupted the plans of professional and college teams for the day, even pushing some US games back by several hours.

How flight cancellations expanded as FAA issued a ground stop

Friday’s stoppage lasted for nearly five hours, making it the biggest such US ground stop since the September 11, 2001, attacks. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a subsequent news conference that more than 3,500 airplanes were airborne at the time of the ground stop order.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (US time), FAA chief Bryan Bedford promised that the “worst is behind us,” as US authorities notified that the air traffic control system was operational but airline schedules may not fully recover by Sunday’s end.

“We will still have delays and cancellations today, but that will set us up for a full recovery tomorrow,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday. “…we still do have a significant amount of recovery work to do.”

What caused the US ground stop?

Addressing the public aviation issue, Sean Duffy revealed that the disruption was triggered by a single router at a remote FAA location where a contractor was replacing an old copper wire with fibre. The transportation secretary, alongside other officials of the Trump administration, has long spoken ill of the old infrastructure backing the country’s aviation industry.

Noting how the wire replacement caused the system to overload, he told reporters, “This was an FAA system that didn’t meet the moment, our contractor didn’t meet the moment or the equipment didn’t meet the moment.”

Even before the latest findings were underscored, Duffy blamed old technology and overloaded routers for the nationwide stoppage at the first round of press briefing.

With the Trump administration announcing a plan to establish a new Air Traffic Control system by 2028, officials last year laid out that it would cost roughly $31.5 billion. Over $12 billion of the funding was secured as the US president’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act was passed. However, at Friday’s conference, Duffy raised the previous funding ask of more than $30 billion to demand an “emergency funding” of $50 billion.

“I’ve asked, the president’s asked for $30 billion. I want $50 billion,” he said at the White House. “What’s more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works?” Duffy said. “And so the president said, ‘You know what? Let’s finish this job. New hardware, new software, new telecommunication.’”