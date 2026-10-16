Democratic Senate candidates have reported strong third-quarter fundraising totals in several key US states ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Texas Democrat James Talarico raised $64 million and Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff collected $33.1 million.

The figures, reported by Axios citing Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings and campaign-reported totals, put the Democrats well ahead of their Republican opponents in direct campaign fundraising in several closely watched races.

The Republicans, however, continue to command substantial financial support from outside groups, including super PACs. The fundraising figures therefore offer only part of the picture, as candidate campaigns and independent political groups raise and spend money through separate channels.

How much have Democratic Senate candidates raised?

Talarico’s $64 million haul in Texas was among the standout figures for the July-September quarter. His campaign said it was a record for the largest third-quarter fundraising total by a US Senate candidate, Axios reported.

Talarico is preparing to face Republican Ken Paxton, Texas’s attorney general before his Senate campaign, in the general election. Paxton raised $18 million during the same period, giving Talarico more than three times his opponent’s direct campaign fundraising total.

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Talarico’s campaign said 97% of its third-quarter contributions were below $100, showing its reliance on small donors, reported Axios. Talarico said grassroots contributors were coming together to “end billionaire control over our politics and bring down costs for working families.”

His campaign has raised more than $134 million since launching in September 2025, Axios reported. However, the report did not disclose his cash-on-hand total at the end of the third quarter, making it difficult to assess how much money remains available for the final weeks of the race.

Georgia has also recorded a wide fundraising gap. Ossoff raised $33.1 million in the third quarter, compared with $2.8 million for Republican Mike Collins, according to Axios report.

Other Democratic candidates reported substantial totals:

Michigan: Abdul El-Sayed raised $30.7 million, compared with $9.7 million for former Republican Representative Mike Rogers.

Abdul El-Sayed raised $30.7 million, compared with $9.7 million for former Republican Representative Mike Rogers. Ohio: Former Senator Sherrod Brown raised $23 million, while Republican Senator Jon Husted collected $5 million.

Former Senator Sherrod Brown raised $23 million, while Republican Senator Jon Husted collected $5 million. Maine: Troy Jackson raised $20.4 million, compared with $5.2 million for Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Troy Jackson raised $20.4 million, compared with $5.2 million for Republican Senator Susan Collins. Alaska: Former Representative Mary Peltola raised $17 million, while Republican Senator Dan Sullivan collected $2 million.

Former Representative Mary Peltola raised $17 million, while Republican Senator Dan Sullivan collected $2 million. Iowa: Josh Turek raised $12 million, against $3 million for Republican Representative Ashley Hinson.

Josh Turek raised $12 million, against $3 million for Republican Representative Ashley Hinson. North Carolina: Former Governor Roy Cooper raised $20 million, compared with $2 million for Republican Michael Whatley.

Former Governor Roy Cooper raised $20 million, compared with $2 million for Republican Michael Whatley. Kansas: Adam Hamilton raised $11 million, while Republican Senator Roger Marshall collected $800,000.

The totals vary across various reports because they may use different disclosures and fundraising measures.

Semafor reported that Brown raised $28.2 million through his fundraising committees, compared with the $23 million Axios listed for his campaign. Semafor also reported $19.5 million for Cooper and $10.6 million for Hamilton.

Do fundraising figures give Democrats an advantage in November?

The figures point to strong financial support for Democratic candidates in several competitive Senate races, including Texas. But a fundraising lead does not establish who will win a seat or which party will control the Senate.

Republicans have significant resources from outside political groups. Semafor reported that the Senate Leadership Fund, the main Republican Senate super PAC, raised $273 million, compared with $151 million for the Democratic Senate Majority PAC.

Candidate campaigns and super PACs operate under different rules. Campaigns can use their funds for advertising, staff, travel and voter outreach.

Super PACs can raise and spend large sums independently to support or oppose candidates, but cannot coordinate their spending with the campaigns they seek to influence.

Semafor reported that direct campaign fundraising can also give candidates an advertising advantage because campaigns receive better advertising rates than outside groups.

A large fundraising total can therefore be valuable even when an opponent has substantial backing from super PACs.

Texas illustrates how the two sources of money can shape a race. While Talarico raised $64 million in the third quarter against Paxton’s $18 million, Republican-aligned groups have also committed substantial resources to the contest.

Elon Musk gave $158 million to the Senate GOP’s main super PAC in September through two transactions, reported Axios. The group subsequently transferred matching amounts to a Texas political committee dedicated to electing Paxton, Axios reported.

The direct fundraising figures alone therefore do not capture the full financial resources available to either candidate. Talarico’s campaign haul and the money available to Paxton through allied groups represent different funding channels.

The same caution applies to other Senate races. Fundraising can help candidates pay for advertising and voter outreach, but it does not measure voter support, turnout or how effectively campaigns use their resources. Outside spending can also change the financial balance between candidates.

How can voters compare Senate campaign fundraising?

The FEC’s official Senate election database allows users to examine campaign contributions over time. Its reporting categories distinguish individual contributions, contributions from political action committees and other committees, and transfers between committees authorised by the same candidate. The commission also says newly filed summary data may take up to 48 hours to appear.

The database does not place every type of political spending in the same totals. Party committees and super PACs are excluded from the listed categories of individual and other committee contributions, so candidate fundraising figures should not be treated as a complete measure of the money influencing a race.

With Election Day on November 3 less than three weeks away, campaigns are entering the final stretch of voter outreach, while party committees and outside groups continue to direct resources towards key contests.

For Democrats, the latest totals show substantial direct fundraising in Texas, Georgia and several other states. For Republicans, outside spending remains a significant counterweight in races where their candidates have raised less directly.

The figures reveal a fundraising advantage for Democrats in several contests, but they are not a prediction of the result. The outcome will depend on how campaigns deploy their money, how much outside groups spend and how voters cast their ballots.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, campaign disclosures and agency reports. Fundraising figures may vary depending on reporting periods and the categories of contributions included. Financial Express Digital does not endorse or oppose any political party, candidate or campaign. Readers should refer to official Federal Election Commission filings for the latest campaign finance information.