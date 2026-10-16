More than half of American adults do not have enough emergency savings to cover three months of expenses. This leaves many potentially vulnerable to unexpected costs, job loss or illness, according to a new survey by Pew Research Center.

Pew’s report titled “Many Americans Are Struggling to Afford Basic Necessities”, found that 53% of US adults lacked an emergency or “rainy day” fund that could cover three months of expenses in the event of sickness, job loss, an economic downturn or another unexpected event.

Six in 10 Americans said they did not have enough income to lead the kind of life they wanted, while 27% said they could not pay some monthly bills in full or could make only partial payments.

Another 70% reported cutting spending on extras such as eating out, streaming services and entertainment over the past year. More than half, or 54%, said they had been unable to save money for the future.

Why are so many Americans struggling to build emergency savings?

The survey found a sharp divide in emergency savings across income groups. Among lower-income adults, 77% said they lacked enough savings to cover three months of expenses. The share fell to 52% among middle-income adults and 20% among upper-income adults.

Income pressures showed a similar pattern. Among lower-income adults, 82% said they did not have enough income to lead the kind of life they wanted. The figure was 59% for middle-income adults and 26% for upper-income adults.

These differences suggest that building an emergency fund is more difficult for people already struggling to meet everyday costs. However, the survey does not establish the specific reasons behind each respondent’s financial situation.

The pressure also extends to monthly bills. Across all US adults, 27% said they could not pay some bills in full or could make only partial payments in a typical month. Nearly half of lower-income adults, or 49%, reported the same difficulty, compared with 22% of middle-income adults and 7% of upper-income adults.

While 72% of respondents said they could pay all their monthly bills in full, the findings show that a substantial share of households continues to face difficulties meeting current expenses.

Saving for the future is another challenge. Pew found that 54% of Americans had not been able to put money aside for the future over the previous year.

How are rising expenses affecting American households?

Pew found that financial hardship extends beyond savings and bill payments. More than four in 10 Americans, or 44%, said they had trouble paying for at least one of four necessities during the previous year: medical care, daily transportation, rent or mortgage payments, or food.

Medical care was the most commonly reported difficulty, with 28% saying they had trouble paying for it for themselves or their families. Another 22% reported problems covering daily transportation costs, while 21% struggled with rent or mortgage payments. One in five adults, or 20%, said they had obtained food from a food bank or food pantry.

Lower-income households faced considerably greater pressure. In this group, 71% reported at least one of the four hardships, compared with 39% of middle-income adults and 13% of upper-income adults.

Among lower-income respondents, 42% reported difficulty paying for medical care, and the same share struggled with daily transportation costs. Another 39% had trouble paying rent or a mortgage, while 42% said they had received food from a food bank or food pantry.

The survey also found an association between financial hardship and borrowing. Among adults who struggled to afford at least one of the four necessities, 50% said they had borrowed money from friends or family. The share was 8% among those who had experienced none of these difficulties.

Similarly, 31% of respondents who faced at least one hardship had taken out a payday or other short-term loan, compared with 4% of those who had not reported any of the four problems.

These figures show that people facing difficulties with essential expenses were also more likely to report borrowing. However, the survey does not establish that financial hardship directly caused every respondent to borrow.

What else does Pew’s data reveal about financial insecurity?

Concerns about money extend beyond immediate expenses and emergency savings. Pew found that 37% of American adults worried every day or almost every day about their ability to save for retirement.

Healthcare costs and debt were also major sources of concern, with 32% of adults reporting frequent worries about each. Another 30% said they worried often about paying their bills.

Among lower-income adults, 42% frequently worried about the amount of debt they had, while 43% reported frequent concerns about healthcare costs. Nearly half, or 49%, worried about paying bills every day or almost every day.

Food and housing costs also featured prominently. Among lower-income adults, 41% reported frequent worries about being able to buy enough food, while 39% were concerned about paying rent or a mortgage. Across all US adults, the corresponding figures were 22% for food and 22% for housing payments.

The survey also found differences by age and gender. Women were more likely than men to say they lacked enough income to lead the life they wanted, at 63% compared with 56%. Women were also more likely to report difficulty paying all their monthly bills in full, at 32% against 22% of men.

Younger adults reported particularly high levels of income pressure. Among those aged 18 to 29, 73% said they did not have enough income to lead the kind of life they wanted. The share was 67% among adults aged 30 to 49, 58% among those aged 50 to 64, and 40% among adults aged 65 and older.

Education was another point of difference. Among adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher, 45% said they lacked enough income to lead the kind of life they wanted. The figure rose to 64% among those with some college education and 70% among adults with a high school education or less.

Pew cautioned that some demographic differences show differences in family income. Women, Black and Hispanic adults, younger adults and people without a four-year college degree were more likely to report financial challenges, and these groups were also more likely to have lower family incomes.

Despite these pressures, respondents did not describe their financial situations in entirely negative terms. Pew found that 37% often felt hopeful about their finances, while 36% often felt content. At the same time, 30% said they often felt stuck.

Confidence about future income was weaker. Some 41% said they were not too confident or not at all confident that they would have enough income in the future to lead the kind of life they wanted. By comparison, 22% were extremely or very confident.

However, the results should not be interpreted as evidence that every American without a three-month emergency fund is unable to meet daily expenses. They show respondents’ reported experiences and perceptions, which vary substantially by income and other demographic characteristics.