US President Donald Trump has urged Congress to approve additional funding to modernise America’s ageing air traffic control system after a nationwide disruption caused thousands of flight cancellations and delays.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said his administration had begun work on upgrading the system but argued that the project should be completed as a single programme rather than through gradual investments.

“If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently. It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote.

“Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve,” he wrote.

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Trump also blamed former President Joe Biden for leaving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with an ageing and poorly maintained system.

The comments came after a nationwide ground stop on November 13 disrupted US air travel, leaving thousands of flights cancelled or delayed. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has also urged Congress to approve billions of dollars for a broader overhaul.

Congress had already approved $12.5 billion for the FAA as part of the administration’s tax and spending package last year, reported AP. However, Duffy has described the amount as only a down payment on the modernisation effort.

Why is Trump seeking more funding for air traffic control?

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, November 13, after a communications failure affected its air traffic control network. The restriction lasted nearly five hours, but flight disruptions continued over the weekend as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews.

Trump said that the government needed to replace ageing equipment through a comprehensive upgrade rather than fund improvements in stages.

Duffy has called for additional funding to replace outdated equipment and improve communications infrastructure.

The funding debate also follows earlier investments in aviation infrastructure. A major infrastructure law signed by Biden allocated $25 billion for the FAA, supporting improvements to airports, air traffic control towers, terminals and the wider air traffic control system, reported AP.

The administration maintains that further investment is needed to complete the modernisation programme.

What caused the US flight disruption?

The disruption began during maintenance work by contractor L3Harris Technologies, which was replacing an old copper-wire section with fibre-optic cable.

According to Duffy, the contractor replaced the wire at an FAA facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, before switching on a router, reported AP. A communications problem subsequently emerged at a facility in Amarillo, Texas, and affected other parts of the network.

Duffy said L3Harris had taken two routers from FAA facilities in Texas and Arkansas for detailed testing. The contractor was conducting “deep diagnostics” to determine what went wrong.

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“We didn’t think that should or would happen,” Duffy said, referring to the failure following the maintenance work, reported AP.

He said investigators had yet to establish whether the problem resulted from a faulty router, an installation error or another technical issue. Duffy also said he did not believe the incident involved a cyberattack.

The FAA ordered the ground stop as a precaution after communications problems threatened its ability to manage normal air traffic.

Duffy said the disruption left aircraft and crews out of position, delaying the restoration of airline schedules.

“In a ground stop, you take planes and crews out of position,” he said. He said some delays remained but expected operations to return to full capacity by Monday.