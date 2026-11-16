In a first-of-its-kind setback in the company’s 20-year history, United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket failed on Sunday (US time), 10 minutes into flight, after launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The failure resulted in the loss of 40 Amazon satellites it was carrying.

The mission failure appeared to have occurred after Vulcan’s second stage separated from the first-stage booster, powered by BE-engines. The second stage was carrying the Amazon satellites, which never reached orbit.

A merger of Boeing’s Delta rocket program and Lockheed Martin’s Atlas rocket program led to the formation of ULA in 2006. Ever since then, the company had a 100% mission success record until Sunday, Reuters reported.

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Background to Sunday’s ULA-Amazon Leo launch

The loss comes at a time when ULA was eyeing to kick off regular launches for the Jeff Bezos-founded tech giant’s growing satellite internet constellation. Rivalling Elon Musk‘s Starlink, Amazon Leo (formerly Project Kuiper) is Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, which seeks to deliver “reliable internet to customers and communities beyond the reach of existing networks.”

And LIFTOFF of the first Vulcan Amazon Leo mission, carrying 40 broadband satellites to low Earth orbit! pic.twitter.com/dv1MSjJUMF — ULA (@ulalaunch) November 15, 2026

As part of the mission, Amazon is deploying thousands of satellites linked to a global network of antennas, fiber, and internet connection points on the ground. Although headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Amazon Leo’s satellite processing facility is at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, where the company prepares and integrates its satellites with rockets from Blue Origin, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance ahead of launches.

Sunday’s official mission launch statement read: “ULA’s optimised Vulcan heavy-lifter is delivering spacecraft into low Earth orbit for Amazon Leo. The advanced broadband satellites are designed to deliver fast, reliable internet to customers beyond the reach of existing networks. The initial Amazon constellation will include more than 3,000 satellites working together in coordinated orbits around Earth.”

The launch date and window were officially scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12:11 to 12:40 p.m. EST (1711-1740 UTC), according to the ULA website.

Vulcan failure could lead to rocket’s indefinite grounding

Sunday marked Vulcan’s fifth overall flight since it debuted in 2024 and the first in nine months. The rocket, which had already faced a launch hiatus due to a previous separate technical investigation, could again be forced to stay off the market for months as the Sunday failure sets off a lengthy technical investigation.

As the cause of the disappointing development wasn’t immediately clear, it remains unclear whether the rocket’s core BE-4 engines, supplied by Blue Origin, had anything to do with the failure over the weekend. These engines had previously gained newsy focus over investigations linked to a months-old explosion faced by Jeff Bezos’ space company’s New Glenn rocket.

BREAKING: The Vulcan Rocket of United Launch Alliance (Lockheed Martin and Boeing) suffered total mission failure minutes after launch



All 40 Amazon Leo satellites onboard were destroyed pic.twitter.com/NskOOy8uAW — Exec Sum (@exec_sum) November 16, 2026

ULA, Amazon speak out on mission status after satellites’ loss

ULA said its rocket “suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission orbit,” citing data received by its Launch Director.

“ULA exists to provide assured access to space for our nation and for the customers who depend on us,” the company’s statement continued, noting that it didn’t immediately have “any specific data to understand what occurred.”

“That purpose is why we take on some of the hardest missions in spaceflight, and why we hold ourselves to the standard of mission success. Today, we did not meet that standard,” ULA added.

Based on data received by our Launch Director, we confirm that the Vulcan vehicle launched from Space Launch Complex 41 suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit.



Every flight generates data, and every flight teaches us… — ULA (@ulalaunch) November 15, 2026

The Boeing and Lockheed Martin joint venture assured the investigation to “find the cause, determine the appropriate corrective action” will be done as quickly as possible, ensuring a return to flight.

“There is risk with any launch, and that’s especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01,” Amazon said of Sunday’s mission. “ULA has been a trusted partner for Amazon, and we believe they’ll learn from this mission and deliver on their long-term plans for Vulcan.”

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Reuters cited a person familiar with the matter speaking anonymously that Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is working with United Launch Alliance to investigate the Sunday failure.

Issues encountered during previous Vulcan flights

At the time of Vulcan’s last two flights, including a February mission for the US Space Force, its boosters came under scrutiny over issues encountered during the journey. Although both missions delivered their payloads to orbit, the Pentagon had not yet approved the rocket to resume flying national security payloads.

ULA spokesperson Jessica Rye told Reuters in August that after Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, with the same engine, faced a launchpad explosion in May and the engine was determined as the cause during the investigation, the company was compelled to modify its engine delivery to United Launch Alliance.