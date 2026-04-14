The US government is preparing to tighten its visa rules in a big way, and this time, the focus is clearly on wages. The US Department of Labor (DOL) recently rolled out a proposal that could significantly raise the minimum salaries companies must offer when hiring foreign workers under programs like H-1B, H-1B1, E-3, and PERM.

Alongside this, the plan also lays out four key reforms aimed at tightening how the system works.

4 key H-1B reforms proposed by DOL

First, there’s a push to end the “dual intent” nature of the visa. Right now, H-1B workers can apply for a green card even though the visa is meant to be temporary. However, according to the proposed reform, if it’s a short-term visa, it shouldn’t turn into a pathway to permanent stay.

Second, officials want visas to be given based on salary. Higher-paying jobs would get priority, ensuring only genuinely skilled roles are filled and cutting out the incentive to hire cheaper labour.

Third, there’s a proposal to favour candidates who studied in the US, especially those with a master’s degree or higher.

And finally, stricter checks are on the table. Employers may have to clearly prove they tried hiring Americans before turning to foreign workers, along with the possibility of random audits to keep things in check.

A new rule that could change salaries

Alongside these broader reforms, a new proposal from the Department of Labour (DOL), released on March 27, takes direct aim at wages. The idea is to raise the minimum pay levels for H-1B jobs so companies don’t use the system to cut costs.

Right now, these jobs are split into four levels based on pay, entry-level, qualified, experienced, and fully competent. These levels are tied to wage percentiles, starting as low as the 17th percentile.

The new proposal pushes those numbers up

Level I moves from the 17th to the 34th percentile

Level II from the 34th to the 52nd

Level III from the 50th to the 70th

Level IV from the 67th to the 88th

Back in February, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) changed how visas are handed out. Instead of a random lottery, higher-paying jobs are now given better chances. So, the system is slowly shifting to reward higher wages from both ends.

What it could mean for companies

If the rule goes through, companies that rely heavily on H-1B visas, especially in tech and engineering, will feel the impact. Higher wage requirements could mean higher hiring costs. As a result, companies may think twice before filing for lower-paying or entry-level roles.

The focus could shift more towards genuinely high-skill jobs, while also pushing firms to hire and retain more American workers.

What the visa was meant for — and what changed

The H-1B visa program began in 1990 to help US companies fill real skill gaps. But over the years, critics say it has drifted far from that goal. Many H-1B roles today are paid below the average wage for that job. As one argument goes, the program is no longer just about filling shortages, it’s also being used to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign hires.

On paper, the visa limit is 65,000 a year, plus 20,000 for advanced degree holders. However, data shows that the number goes much higher. Certain categories, like nonprofit and university jobs, are exempt. Renewals also don’t count toward the cap. In fiscal year 2024, around 400,000 H-1B petitions were approved, far above the official limit.

Another big concern is how companies use the program. Even while talking about worker shortages, major tech firms have carried out large layoffs. Critics say some of these jobs are then filled with H-1B workers who are paid less, even if they have similar skills.

As the department put it, “[The rule] aims to curb abuse of certain visa programs by reducing the incentive to displace American workers with low-wage foreign visa holders and establishing parity between the wages paid to US workers and foreign workers.”

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalised guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

