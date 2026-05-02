After detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more than a month, 53-year-old Indian-origin immigration court interpreter Meenu Batra was finally released from custody on April 30, 2026. A federal judge in Brownsville, Texas, mandated her release through a temporary restraining order that day, emphasising that the multi-lingual interpreter who immigrated from India to America decades ago was not afforded procedural protection before the government detention.

As the Texas-based longtime court interpreter walked free after being arrested at Valley International Airport in Harlingen over six weeks ago, her lawyer told US news outlets that her family is trying its best to pursue a green card for her to strengthen her legal presence in the US. Batra first came to the United States about 35 years ago, fleeing violence in India. Although she applied for asylum at the time, she ended up receiving “withholding of removal” status in 2000.

This particularly legal status is usually granted to immigrants facing persecution in their home countries. Unlike asylum, withholding doesn’t offer a path to a green card, but it does prohibit the US government from deporting a person to their country of origin where their life would be threatened.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

This is a developing story.