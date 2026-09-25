After a landmark meeting in the US capital, President Donald Trump hosted a state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House. Their second summit of the year put bilateral ties between the United States and China front and centre, while several key issues loomed large. A wide range of topics, including trade, Taiwan and the ongoing war in Iran, were already expected to emerge as dominant.

On top of that, the economic and technological rivals’ meeting this week particularly turned attention towards the world of artificial intelligence and the rising alarms regarding its safety concerns raised by former AI workers. Top leaders, especially Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei, called on the government to instate guardrails, given the pace of the technology’s development. However, top leaders from both the US and China, already caught up in an AI race, continue to insist that the situation is “under human control.”

Considering the technology’s emergence as one of the primary subject matters for the Trump-Xi summit, leaders of top AI and technology companies were bound to swarm the official guest list for the state dinner on Thursday, September 24 (US time). Ahead of the big night, Forbes estimated that leading US billionaire tech moguls at the gala are collectively worth over $2.4 trillion. Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet who briefly acquired the world’s sole trillionaire status, alone accounts for nearly 40% of that cumulative fortune pool.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Trump-Xi summit guest list filled with tech billionaires.

Top US tech leaders at the Trump-Xi summit

According to the official guest list released by the White House, the dinner hosted by the POTUS and US First Lady Melania Trump for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, also opened the doors for over 20 CEOs. Nvidia’s president and chief executive Jensen Huang, who has emerged as a top advisor for Trump in his second term, led the mentions alongside Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and former Apple CEO Tim Cook.

While Forbes’ real time estimations put the Nvidia president’s net worth at $194.5 billion as of Thursday (#7 in the world), Bloomberg listed the semiconductor titan’s fortune as $186 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, on the other hand, was estimated to have a net worth of $266.4 billion, according to Forbes’ September 24 data. Merely hours ago, the financial media outlet reported that the Facebook boss overtook Michael Dell as the world’s fourth-richest person. Dell, who is worth $265.4 billion, was also on the guest list.

The latest shuffling of billionaire ranks comes a day after a similar previous switch put Zuckerberg ahead of Google co-founder Sergey Brin ($258.5 billion)–also at the White House dinner–on the No. 5 spot. The Meta chief’s sudden fortune jump was attributed to the consistent surge of Meta shares following the release of its new personal AI agent Muse.

Bloomberg estimated his net worth to be slightly higher at $274 billion.

Tim Cook ($3.1 billion – Forbes), who was recently succeeded by John Ternus as Apple’s new CEO, was also among the high-profile additions to the state dinner.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic chief Dario Amodei have especially assumed the central positions amid increasing AI warnings. In their own ways, both top executives have urged that the frontier be “paced” and AI companies take accountability while ensuring transparency in their regular reports listing developing incidents.

While Altman’s ($3.3 billion) name was included in the state dinner guest list, Amodei’s ($15.5 billion) remained conspicuously absent after he recently warned in an essay that China taking the lead in the AI race would pose a “grave danger” for the US and the world. The Chinese foreign minister, however, has hit back at narratives of “threat,” saying that they only mean to disrupt the process of AI governance.

Alongside Altman, OpenAI’s CTO, president and co-founder Greg Brockman was also in the high-profile crowd at the White House on Thursday night.

The richest of the lot were Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk ($927.9 billion) and Amazon Chairman and founder Jeff Bezos ($369.3 billion). Both the World’s No. 1 and No. 2 on Forbes’ Billionaires List are among some of the common fixtures at recurring White House events involving tech moguls.

Invites for the state dinner were also sent out to a few top Indian-origin tech leaders: Google parent Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai ($1.6 billion), Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella ($1.4 billion), and semiconductor firm Micron’s chief Sanjay Mehrotra ($1.4 billion). The trio of Indian-American tech executives were featured in Forbes’ 2026 America’s Richest Immigrants list at No. 113, No. 129 and No. 129, respectively.

Top Executive Designation Net Worth (Forbes – as of September 25) Net Worth (Bloomberg) Elon Musk SpaceX and Tesla CEO $927.9B

$924B Jeff Bezos Amazon Chairman and Founder $369.3B



$275B Mark Zuckerberg Meta CEO $266.4B



$274B Michael Dell Dell Technologies CEO $265.4B



$252B Sergey Brin Google/Alphabet co-founder $258.5B



$273B Jensen Huang Nvida CEO $194.5B



$186B Tim Cook Executive chairman of the board of Apple (and former CEO) $3.1B



Sam Altman OpenAI CEO $3.3B



Greg Brockman OpenAI President and co-founder $25.5B



Satya Nadella Microsoft CEO $1.4B



Sundar Pichai Google CEO $1.6B



Sanjay Mehrotra Micron CEO $1.4B



Eric Yuan Zoom CEO $5.4B



$22B (2021 report) Cristiano Amon Qualcomm CEO Kelly Ortberg Boeing CEO Larry Fink BlackRock CEO $1.3B



Stephen Schwarzman Blackstone CEO $41.8B



$47B Mary Barra General Motors CEO Jamie Dimon JP Morgan Chase CEO $3.1B



David Solomon Goldman Sachs CEO Jane Fraser Citigroup CEO Darren Woods ExxonMobil CEO David Ellison Paramount Skydance CEO Albert Bourla Pfizer CEO Bernard Arnault LVMH CEO $122.8B



$137B Michael Miebach Mastercard CEO Ryan McInerey Visa CEO

Everyone present at the Trump-Xi dinner

In addition to US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan, the White House dinner saw other top officials from both countries accompany the state heads. The list includes:

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

US Ambassador to China David Perdue and his spouse, Bonnie Perdue

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his spouse, John Freeman

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, and his spouse, Marlo Greer

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his spouse, Katie Miller

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and his spouse, Erin Scavino

US Attorney General Todd Blanche and his spouse, Kristine Blanche

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his spouse, Allison Lutnick

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh and his spouse, Jane Lauder

Meredith O’Rourke, national finance director for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign

Energy Secretary Chris Wright

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and his spouse, Cheryl Hines

Education Secretary Linda McMahon

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his spouse, Kathryn Burgum

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and his spouse, Rachel Campos-Duffy

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget

Lee Zeldin, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency

Acting Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Jay Clayton, director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court, and his spouse, Jane Sullivan Roberts

Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Supreme Court, and her spouse, Jesse Barrett

Justice Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Supreme Court, and his spouse, Ashley Estes

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and his spouse, Kelly Johnson

From China:

Xi’s chief of staff, Cai Qi

Wang Yi, CPC Political Bureau Central Committee member

He Lifeng, China’s vice premier of the State Council

Zheng Shanjie, chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission

Wang Wentao, China’s minister of commerce

Ma Zhaoxu, China’s executive vice foreign minister

Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States, and his spouse, Wang Dan

Tang Fangyu, director of the Central Policy Research Office of the CPC Central Committee

Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an

Secretary to Xi, Lyu Luhua

Zhou Hongxu, deputy director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee

Chinese assistant foreign minister Hong Lei

Chinese assistant foreign minister Cai Wei

Mao Ning, director general of China’s Department of Press, Communication and Public Diplomacy

Secretary to Peng, Zhang Quan

Zhang Yongchao, deputy director general of China’s Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs

Some members of the Trump family at the dinner: Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella Kushner, Eric Trump and his spouse, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and her spouse, Michael Boulos. Melania Trump’s father, Viktor Knavs, was also present.

Other US executives and officials on the guest list:

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his spouse, Lori Huang

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Executive chairman of the board of Apple, Tim Cook

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman and his wife, Anna Brockman

Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos and his spouse, Lauren Sanchez-Bezos

Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and his wife, Sangeeta Mehrotra

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan

Google/Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin and his partner, Gerelyn Gilbert-Soto

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon

Boeing CEO

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his spouse, Susan Dell

General Motors CEO Mary Barra and her spouse, Anthony Barra

Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, and her spouse, Daniel Lin

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon

Goldman Sachs’ executive vice president John FW Rogers

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods and his spouse, Kathy Woods

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison and his spouse, Sandra Lynn Ellison

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and his son, Alexandre Arnault

Visa CEO Ryan McInerey

Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach

Altimeter CEO Brad Gerstner and his fiancé, Katie Simpson

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) President Lynn Martin

New York University President Linda Mills

Dr Miriam Adelson, controlling shareholder of Las Vegas Sands

Jeff Yass, co-founder of Susquehanna International Group

Fox News host Bret Baier and his spouse, Amy Baier

Fox News host Laura Ingraham

Rep. Richard McCormick

Fox News host Jesse Watters and his spouse, Emma Watters

David Sacks, co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisers on Science and Technology

Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler and her spouse, Jeff Sprecher

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo.

Sen. Steven Daines, R-Mont.

Noting how the technology is crucial to both the US and China’s prowess, China’s Xi told Trump on Thursday that there was more room for cooperation between the two sides than competition.

“The two sides can continue AI dialogue, exchange views on risks and benefits, and together guard against the misuse or malicious use of AI,” Xi said in Chinese, according to a CNBC translation of the state media readout.