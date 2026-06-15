A dozen people were killed on Sunday after a skydiving attempt went awry in the US state of Missouri. The aircraft crashed moments after taking off from Butler Memorial Airport — with authorities confirming that some family members of the deceased had witnessed the tragedy. The National Transportation Safety Board has started an investigation into the accident.

“We are treating that as a mass casualty…This is not a commercial airliner that has crashed; it’s a local airplane that took off ⁠from our local ⁠airport. This appears to be an accident. Family members of ⁠the ‌victims witnessed the crash,” Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said at a news conference.

The skydiving company has said that it is working closely with local authorities, the Federal Aviation Administration and ‌the National Transportation Safety Board. FAA records show that the plane that crashed on Sunday was manufactured in 2010 and operated by Skydive Kansas City.

How did the accident happen?

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that a Pacific Aerospace P750 aircraft crashed while departing the airport around 11:35 am local time. The agency said it had not been providing air traffic control services at the time. A BBC report quoted officials to explain that the plane was not required to be in communication due to the type of airspace it was flying in.

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Dennis Jacobs, ​the acting airport manager and Bates ‌County emergency management director, told Reuters that the single-engine turboprop airplane took off around 11:20 a.m. CT (1630 GMT) but ‌did not gain visual ​altitude ​before making ​a sharp left turn and crashing some 300 yards (274 m) from the runway.

Multiple local ​fire departments and coroners’ offices had ⁠responded after the emergency call was made shortly before 11:30 am. Authorities were ‌working to ⁠identify victims and notify family members as of Sunday afternoon. The victims ​included ​all 11 skydivers on board and a ⁠pilot, a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management told local TV station Fox4.

Safety concerns

According to an AP report, the accident comes just two years after another skydiving plane crashed near the same airport. But in that case, everyone aboard had been able to parachute to safety beforehand. The NTSB found that the handle for deploying a skydiver’s emergency parachute got caught on something and sent him crashing into the plane’s horizontal stabiliser as he jumped, causing the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said in past investigations that weak oversight of the skydiving industry can allow problems to go unnoticed. Poor maintenance is a recurring factor since the safety standards for skydiving operations aren’t as stringent as the rules for charter flight operators or airlines.

“These skydiving operations don’t have the best maintenance to make sure they’ve got airworthy airframes and engines because they don’t undergo the normal scrutiny that an air charter service does,” Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti told AP.

He is a former crash investigator for both the NTSB and FAA.

