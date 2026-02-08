More than 100 million people across the eastern United States are being warned to brace for dangerously cold weather in the coming days, ABC reported. Powerful, biting winds are expected to sweep through the region, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season for many areas, especially in the Northeast, this weekend. The cold will feel even harsher as strong winds make their way into the city, making it painful to be outside for even a short time.

In parts of Michigan and northern Ohio, wind chills could drop into the minus 20s through Saturday morning. Southern Ohio and West Virginia are also expected to see wind chills in the minus 10s. Even areas farther south will not be spared. Richmond, Virginia, could experience below-zero wind chills over the weekend.

Extreme cold warnings are already in place across much of the Northeast, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Vermont.

New York faces dangerous cold weather

New York City could see wind chills fall as low as minus 20 this weekend. In upstate New York, especially around Saranac Lake, wind chills could reach a life-threatening minus 40.

Weather officials are warning that frostbite can develop on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes under these conditions.

Much of the extreme cold is due to strong winds, with gusts expected to reach between 30 and 50 miles per hour, especially on Saturday. These winds will make temperatures feel far colder than what thermometers show, according to ABC News report.

By Monday morning, the Northeast will still be very cold, but the winds are expected to ease. This should reduce the severity of wind chills, even though temperatures will remain low.

New York City could see a few light snow showers or flurries on Friday night. Most of Saturday is expected to stay dry, but a light dusting of up to one inch of snow is possible overnight.

Boston and much of New England will continue to see passing snow showers on Saturday. Boston could receive between 2 and 4 inches of snow by Saturday evening.

Slow warming expected next week

As the week goes on, temperatures across the eastern US are expected to slowly rise. By Tuesday or Wednesday, cities like New York and Boston could see highs climb above the freezing mark.

By the end of next week, temperatures across the middle of the country are expected to be warmer than average, while the Northeast settles back into more typical mid-February winter conditions.

The same weather system responsible for the intense cold is also bringing snow to several states. On Friday morning, snow was falling across parts of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and western New York.

By Friday afternoon, snowfall is expected to become more scattered, ranging from the mountains of western North Carolina up through upstate New York.