Nearly a year after a precision-style heist targeted an Indian-origin jewellery store in Fremont, Northern California, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the shocking surveillance footage capturing a masked gang leaping into action. In what was described as a “mob-style takeover” by US authorities, the video shows a robbery crew escaping with merchandise worth $1.7 million from Kumar Jewelers in just over a minute.

Indian-origin jewellery store robbed in broad daylight: Watch video

According to footage initially obtained by the East Bay Times, an “uneventful day” at Kumar Jewelers in Fremont was disrupted by a crew of nearly two dozen masked thieves on June 18, 2025. Scenes of pure chaos unfolded at the Indian-origin business store as suspects, mostly donning black hoodies, stormed the jewellery store.

The initial moments captured on the surveillance camera outside the store show dozens of people wearing dark hoodies rushing to the jewellery outlet. A fleet of cars is spotted coming to a screeching halt right in front of the store, as dozens of robbers swarm the scene. They are seen wielding backpacks and other tools, including picks and hammers, as they wreak havoc inside and continue smashing glass cases to extract the jewels stored inside.

According to official documents filed earlier this year, the store owner later estimated that approximately 75-80% of the store’s inventory was taken during the robbery in just 70 seconds. The estimated loss was approximately $1.7 million worth of jewellery.

Kumar Jewels robbery: What happened after the California heist?

After accomplishing the perceived goals of their meticulously planned heist, the suspects rushed back outside to the getaway cars waiting for them out front. The outdoor camera footage catches them fleeing in different directions to prevent being caught by authorities. It has since also been revealed that the vehicles involved in the escape were reportedly stolen, rendering authorities incapable of linking their license plates to the heist’s actual suspects.

Due to this development, authorities were forced to “decide which car to pursue,” according to what federal prosecutors wrote in court filings cited by US reports. “Officers continued after (a) Black Acura, which led them on a pursuit through several residential areas in Fremont,” the docs stated. “During the pursuit, the Black Acura passed other vehicles on the wrong side of the road, ran stop signs at multiple intersections, and reached speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour while veering across lanes.”

According to records obtained by the East Bay Times, four suspects were arrested in connection with the Kumar Jewels robbery. They were identified as: Afatupetaiki Faasisila, Jose Herrada-Aragon, Andres Palestino and Tom Parker Donegan. Of those taken into custody, Faasisila and Palestino were reportedly released while the case is pending. Meanwhile, most others still remain at large.

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A common link emerges with another US robbery

Three months after Kumar Jewels was hit, prosecutors took note of a similar brazen daytime robbery just a few cities over. In another video of the incident obtained by the East Bay Times, dozens of robbers can be seen rushing into Heller Jewelers in San Ramon. Even during this particular heist, bandits escaped with an estimated $1.7 million in jewels, as per the Contra Costa prosecutors cited in the report.

Then-19-year-old Tom Parker Donegan was eventually named as a common link. Authorities identified him as a suspected getaway driver in both instances of US jewellery store heists.

Beyond the ongoing federal case tied to Kumar robbers, authorities have yet to announce any arrests or charges against the other suspects, amounting to around 20 people.