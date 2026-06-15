Efforts remain underway for the repatriation of the body of an Indian sailor who died due to medical complications aboard a vessel in Oman waters. Nishanth Uirthanathan had suffered medical complications while working on board the MT Celestial last week — with the crew issuing repeated calls for emergency evacuation. New details suggest the ship had repeatedly called the US Navy to share details after he fell ill but did not get any response.

According to a Sputnik India report, the crew of MT Celestial Sea had repeatedly called the US Navy on VHF Channel 16 after the second officer fell sick on June 8. An incident report signed by the captain outlines his rapid deterioration over the next three days despite receiving medication. The statement also noted that the crew had called the US Navy repeatedly to share updates but received no response.

The death came mere days after three other Indian seafarers were killed in a US strike against a tanker off Oman. The incident had prompted a strong protest from the Indian government, and triggered widespread criticism from the public and opposition parties.

Why was the MT Celestial ‘stranded’ in Oman?

MT Celestial happens to be the same vessel which was stopped by the US Marines for a search drill last month on suspicion of violating the US blockade at the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian-flagged tanker was eventually released in late May — with the crew ordered to alter its course.

Reports citing the ship’s management company suggest MT Celestial had been “advised to proceed to Shinas” port after being searched by US Central Command. Romana Ship Management has reportedly denied allegations of wrongdoing and claims there had been disagreement with the crew regarding the route. Separate reports citing the crew suggest a lack of practical assistance, dwindling resources’ and financial chaos had delayed resolution.

The statement and logbook shared by Sputnik India reveals that the ship had eventually decided to approach Duqm Port (the nearest option) on June 11 as Uirthanathan’s condition worsened. They had requested medical evacuation from Port Control in Duqm and began coordinating a rescue as he slipped into unconsciousness. The statement noted that they had not received helicopter rescue even as the ailing sailor stopped breathing a few hours later.

Why did the US Navy search the ship?

“US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded MT Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the US blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port. American forces released the vessel after searching and directing the ship’s crew to alter course,” US Central Command said on May 20.

The US military has been enforcing a blockade of Iran’s ports in response to Tehran effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz. Three separate ships with Indian crew members were attacked by US forces last week — leading to the death of three sailors on board.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked the next day.

New Delhi had summoned US Charge d’Affaires Jason Meeks on Friday and told him that the American military’s recent strikes were ‘unacceptable’. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held talks with his US counterpart to flag the incident.