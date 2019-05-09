US national pleads guilty to providing support to Lashkar-e-Taiba

By: |
Washington | Updated: May 9, 2019 12:43:16 AM

Unbeknownst to Sewell and the coconspirator, the facilitator was an undercover FBI agent.

(Reuters)

A US national Wednesday pleaded guilty to the charges of helping and supporting Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Michael Kyle Sewell, 18, who was arrested in February, admitted to encouraging an individual, identified in court documents only as coconspirator 1, to join Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to USD 250,000. The sentencing is scheduled for August 12.

According to the guilty plea, Sewell provided the coconspirator, who he spoke to on social media, with contact information for an individual he believed could facilitate the coconspirator’s travel to Pakistan to join the LeT.

Sewell and the coconspirator discussed what the coconspirator should say to the undercover agent who posed as the facilitator, in order to gain the facilitator’s trust and be permitted to join the LeT.

He also contacted the facilitator to vouch for the coconspirator’s authenticity and told both of them that he would kill the co-conspirator if he turned out to be a spy.

The co-conspirator then contacted the facilitator and made arrangements to travel to Pakistan.

In February, Sewell was charged by the FBI with using social media to recruit people on behalf of the LeT and send them to Pakistan for terrorist training.

The LeT is a UN and US-designated global terrorist organisation and has carried out several terrorist attacks inside India, including the Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008 that took the lives of 166 people including several Americans.

