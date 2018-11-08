US midterm elections 2018: Donald Trump indicates changes in his cabinet, senior administrative positions

According to reports, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders too may leave even as Trump praised her as being an effective and successful spokesperson to him.

A day after the midterm election results were declared, US President Donald Trump indicated that there might be some changes in his cabinet and also in several senior positions in his administration and the White House. The president told reporters that he will “probably” have an idea about changes in his administration in about a week.

While US Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigned from the post on Wednesday at the request of Trump, the country’s ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, has already put in her papers and would leave the administration by the end of this year.

According to reports, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders too may leave even as Trump praised her as being an effective and successful spokesperson to him. The position of the Interior Secretary too is not certain.

A day after Trump’s party lost the House of Representatives to the Democratic party, the president told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, “We are looking at a lot of different things, including the Cabinet. I’m very happy with most of my Cabinet. We’re looking at different people for different positions.”

Such changes, he said, is very common after the midterm elections. “I didn’t want to do anything before the midterms. But I will tell you that for the most part, I’m extremely happy with my Cabinet,” he told reporters.

Praising Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump said, “I think Pompeo has fit in so beautifully. He has done an incredible job.”