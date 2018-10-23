US Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.6 billion, Powerball’s at $620 million; result to be out on Tuesday night

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at .6 billion and Powerball’s top prize at 0 million. (IE)

US Mega Millions jackpot: Jackpot amount worth more than $2.2 billion is up for grabs in two American lotteries. The drawings for Mega Millions is scheduled for Tuesday night and Wednesday night for Powerball, a TOI report said.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.6 billion and Powerball’s top prize at $620 million. The good news for those trying their luck is that foreigners and non-residents are also eligible to buy the lotteries.

How is the lottery drawn?

In a Mega Millions drawing, five numbered balls are drawn from a drum containing 70 balls, and a final bonus ball is drawn from a drum having 25 balls, increasing the odds of winning the jackpot. Anybody’s ticket number exactly matching the numbers drawn is declared to have won the jackpot.

Still, fueled by hope, dream, and fantasy, millions of Americans are bumping into gas stations and convenience stores to put up from a couple of bucks to hundreds of dollars to take a shot at the jackpot. Often, people office pool to try their luck.

How about the luck factor in winning the largest jackpot in history?

Well, anybody’s chance of winning it is pretty dismal at one in 302.6 million, or about a 0.00000033% probability. In short, a single ticket has a 99.99999967% chance of losing the jackpot. And, for the Powerball jackpot, the chance of winning is one in 292 million. The chance of winning both the jackpots is at least one in 88 quadrillions (that’s 88 followed by 15 zeros)!

As per a popular anomaly, anyone has a greater chance of being struck by lightning (one in million) and having identical quadruplets (one in 15 million), than winning one of the two lotteries at state, Megamillions or Powerball.

Had anyone ever hit the jackpot?

Interestingly, last time somebody hit the Mega Millions jackpot was when an office pool in Silicon Valley won the $543 million in jackpot on July 24. After resetting at $40 million for the next drawing, it has been soaring ever since. Each week’s failure to pick the winning number balloons the overall prize money by tens of millions of dollars.

The social media is abuzz with the posts of people sharing what made them buy tickets like some wants to merely have a shot based on the fantasy what happens when one wins a big jackpot.

According to TOI, Americans spent more than $80 billion on lotteries in 2016, beating the combined total of their expenditure on movies, video games, books, music and sports tickets. In 2017, the figure dropped below $77 billion but expect an uptick in 2018 with the ongoing billion-dollar bonanza.