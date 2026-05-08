While the US Labor Department’s official report on April hiring and unemployment is due soon, a set of surveys and forecasts have indicated that the American job market still somehow sustained itself amid the ongoing Iran war, which has, in turn, severely disrupted global oil supplies.

According to a survey by the data firm FactSet, US companies, nonprofits and government agencies together showed that job growth in the country slowed in April 2026 with new 65,000 job additions. This marks a significant fall from a strong 178,000 in March.

Meanwhile, a Reuters survey of economists predicted that nonfarm payrolls possibly increased by 62,000 jobs last month.

This is a developing story.